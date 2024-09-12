Some of the deals are better than half price - but there is a catch

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield explains how to buy products like Ring Doorbells and Blink cameras for up to a third of their original prices

As a consumer writer, I'm always scanning the web for deals that seem a little too good to be true. And when I found a veritable treasure trove of Amazon own-brand devices discounted up to a third of their original prices, I got a little bit giddy.

For example, Blink's two-camera system, an Alexa-enabled wireless HD outdoor CCTV bundle, is normally listed at £154.99, but this morning I spotted it for £47.99.

And Amazon's ubiquitous Ring video doorbell, the wired version with 1080P HD and motion detection, usually costs £53.99, but I found one for £24.99.

The list goes on, and I'll get to it, but firstly, I know what you're thinking... There's got to be a catch. And, yes, there definitely is.

To unlock these amazing deals, you've got to fish around in Amazon's "Certified Refurbished" section. Obviously, that means you're buying a product that's been returned to Amazon, but they promise each item has been given a "full diagnostic test", it's been thoroughly cleaned and inspected, any data has been wiped, and defective parts have been replaced, if that's needed.

This not only means your item will arrive looking like new, but you'll get the same free return policy and the same warranty terms.

Is it a no-brainer then? That's up to you. But it's got to be worth a punt, hasn't it?

Here are the deals on Certified Refurbished items I've found today.

1. Blink Outdoor Wireless Two-Camera System

The Blink Outdoor Wireless Camera System | Amazon

This is a huge saving on a very useful double camera setup. These Blink cameras feed footage back to your smartphone or to a smart display, so they’re ideal for keeping an eye on your home when you’re not around.

2. Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The Wired Ring Video Doorbell | Amazon

Quite possibly the cheapest Ring video doorbell deal you’ll find on the market today. Video doorbells are a great first line of defence, and very useful for monitoring callers when you’re away from home.

The wired version needs installing, so bear that in mind if you’re not DIY-savvy, but if you’re replacing a normal doorbell, you might already have the wiring in place.

3. Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus | Amazon

This is a top-spec video doorbell, and it’s wireless, so it’s easy to install. It’s an older model, which is probably why it’s got such a huge discount, but it still has HD footage, smart motion detection, and all the other features you might need from a doorbell.

4. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 | Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is as clever as it gets, so this is the one to go for if you want all the features. Just bear in mind this is the wired version, so it’ll probably need installing. But it’s a very tempting price.

5. Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

The Echo Show 5 | Amazon

To get the latest version of the Echo Show for £40 is quite remarkable, as long as you’re happy to go for one that’s as good as new. The deal is for the charcoal version, I couldn’t find a white one, but if it fits in with your decor, you could be quids in.

6. Amazon Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system (twin pack)

The Eero Mesh Router System | Amazon

Fast broadband across your whole home is the point of these mesh router systems, and they’re usually a costly upgrade - but a 50% saving makes them much more affordable. The price is for a twin pack, so ideal for smaller homes

7. Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet

The Amazon Fire Max 11 | Amazon

The biggest and most powerful tablet in Amazon’s line-up is at its cheapest ever price. Eleven-inch tablets are a joy to use for reading, gaming and watching movies, so to get one like this for less than £120 is a great opportunity. Just remember, it does come with ads. Which can be a bit annoying.