The new Spa Ceylon range has landed at Amazon - and some of the products have discounts at the moment

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Spa Ceylon’s ForestVeda and SeaVeda blends combine Ayurveda with modern therapy, turning daily rituals into spa experiences

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you really bottle the peace of a forest walk or the serenity of sea air? Luxury brand Spa Ceylon has come close with its new ForestVeda and SeaVeda collections – and the results are pure spa-day bliss at home.

Both ranges combine ancient wellness rituals with modern science to deliver spa-quality calm in a bottle.

Prices start at just £14, with everything from pillow mists and bath oils to soothing balms – all available now at Amazon.

This soothing and uplifting balm has a 30% discount | Spa Ceylon

The SeaVeda collection is powered by Marine Therapy Technology, which uses natural oceanic compounds to recreate the soothing effects of sea air. The idea is to activate your “blue mind” state – that clear, calm, balanced feeling you get when you’re near water.

Infused with Ayurvedic botanicals and essential oils like spearmint, patchouli, tuberose, rose geranium, lavender, orange, and lime, SeaVeda supports stress reduction, mood elevation, fatigue relief, chakra alignment, and energetic balance.

Hero products include:

If you prefer woodland walks to sea air, go for ForestVeda.

Powered by Forest Therapy Technology, this range mimics the calming compounds released by trees that help reduce stress and restore balance.

With essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, lemongrass, rosemary, and cedarwood, ForestVeda is grounding, refreshing, and designed to soothe both body and mind.

I tried the Calming Bath & Body Care Duo – and it’s a scent that carries you straight to the spa. For the best effect, rub a little into your palms, bring them to your face, and inhale. The beautiful packaging makes it a perfect gift, too.

Hero products include:

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here