This Lego advent calendar is the perfect gift for Star Wars fans

If you’ve got a Star Wars fan who loves Lego in your life, this might be the perfect gift in the lead up to Christmas.

The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (£29.99) has been released, and it features mini builds and collectible minifigures, including Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in festive outfits.

With a surprise for each day in December leading up to Christmas, this advent calendar is designed for kids over six - and it’s great for grown ups too.

Behind each door are buildable models in chronological order from the Star Wars films from 1999 to 2024.

You’ll find miniature versions of the first-ever Lego models of an X-wing to the Millennium Falcon to The Crimson Firehawk.

Among the 18 mini builds is Darth Vader’s Castle, A Mandalorian Gauntlet, The Ghost and Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter. And there are five Star Wars collectible minifigures; Holiday Princess Leia, Holiday Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, 501st Clone Trooper and a Praetorian Guard, plus a Super Battle Droid Lego figure.

With the 368 pieces inside you can recreate iconic scenes from the films, role-play creative stories or simply display the brick-built models.

This nostalgic Star Wars Lego gift set makes a perfect present in the lead up to Christmas for boys and girls over six, and any Star Wars fan.

If Star Wars isn’t your thing but you love Lego, there’s the LEGO® City Advent Calendar (£19.99) with festive characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, seasonal mini builds and minifigure accessories to create a snowy winter village scene.

Or if your kid is more Minecraft than Lego, there’s this Minecraft Advent Calendar (£22.49) on Amazon features stationery, notebooks, stickers, badges and more from the popular video game.

The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is available to buy direct from Lego for £29.99, and from Amazon for the same price here.