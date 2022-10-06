Headliner, Conor Benn's failed anti-doping test has overshadowed the biggest fight of Coyle's professional career but the WBA's No. 9 ranked middleweight isn't prepared to allow the chaos and boxing's latest indiscretions threaten the opportunity to announce himself on the world stage.

In fact, he's even suggested promoters should 'bump us up to the main event now'. Regardless of how it pans out, should he stretch his unblemished record to 18-0 by taking the scalp of fellow unbeaten Felix Cash (15-0), it will serve as a 'game-changer' for the 2012 Commonwealth Games medallist, according to his coach Cahir Duffy.

The publicity surrounding Benn's historic catchweight clash with Chris Eubank Jr, to be aired to millions on DAZN, will only heighten the worldwide exposure and Coyle is relishing all the ‘razzmatazz’.

"There's a lot of eyes on this now and that (Benn’s) failed drug test has heightened all the attention again," said Duffy who has known Coyle since he first walked into St Joseph's ABC in Galliagh as an inquisitive 11 year-old.

"You wonder sometimes if it is all intentional. This drug test was a month or so ago. All publicity is good publicity I suppose," he shrugged.

It's been business as usual for all the fighters featuring on the card with Coyle fulfilling his media duties this week which have involved various interviews, a public workout on Wednesday and yesterday's press conference.

Coyle has been sheltered from the distractions of social media and while he's aware of the precarious nature of the promotion given the British Boxing Board of Control have refused to sanction the main event, he remains fully focussed on 'doing a job' on his English opponent with the vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title on the line.

Connor Coyle pictured during the Born Rivals public workout in London on Wednesday. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

"This is all different from what he's experienced before. He's been doing interviews all week, getting photographs taken, a press conference and an open workout. All the razzmatazz that goes with it,” explained Duffy. “He just soaked it up and he's made for it. He's loving it and it's all good experience for him. He's getting himself into the zone now at this stage.

"Everybody had their slots, doing a bit of shadow boxing on Wednesday and there wasn't too much talk about all the controversy," continued Duffy. “You're seeing Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn doing interviews and everyone is carrying on about their business as usual. Everything seemed to go on as normal. I think there's too much at stake for it not to happen but obviously there is a definite question mark over it all.

"But if Connor beats Felix Cash on Saturday night it's a complete game changer,” he predicted. “They're looking to fight Connor because of his No.9 ranking. They're thinking if they beat Connor it will work in their favour. Cash is No. 5 with the WBO and No. 12 with the WBA. The same applies for Connor. If Connor does a job on Felix Cash it completely changes everything."

Duffy, who flew out to London on Monday to meet up with Coyle and his Florida-based coach Jim McLoughlin and the rest of the Fire Fist Promotions entourage, is confident his man is in the shape of his life.

Connor Coyle shadow boxing at the public workout in London this week.

"He's as focussed as he's ever been. There's a big carrot there for him and he's really sharp, determined.

"I've been here all week doing a bit of padwork with him and he's as sharp as I've felt him and he's punching pretty hard. So he's been working a good bit on his power.

"Fingers crossed everything goes according to plan and he gets a fair deal for starters. I suppose the ideal scenario would be a knockout and leave nothing to chance."

Despite boasting seven knockouts from his 17 professional outings, there have been question marks about Coyle’s punching power but Duffy warned that Cash could be in for a surprise if he underestimates the ferocity of the Derry man’s punches.

"Believe me, Connor is a lot harder puncher than anyone gives him credit for. Anyone that's been in the ring with him will vouch for that.

"Even from when he was an amateur. It's because he's more of a boxer and not trying all the time to knock people out, but believe me, he's a hell of a puncher.”

Victory would no doubt set Coyle’s career on an upward trajectory and he’ll be edging ever nearer to a world title shot.

It’s understood Matchroom have offered Coyle the opportunity to appear on another of their promotions regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s fight. And his cornermen are in no doubt he’s got the ability to go all the way – with a bit of good fortune of course.

"Absolutely. If this happens the way we all hope it happens then he's in the mix. It's boxing and anything can happen.

"He's proven in the gym in Florida, he's sparring with world class sparring partners and he’s conducted himself really well in the gym.

"You prove yourself in those gyms if you're capable. You sink or swim and his coaches wouldn't have the faith in him if they didn't see what they see from him in the gym.”

Coyle undoubtedly faces his stiffest test as a professional but Cash is an opponent he’s had his eyes on for quite some time. He doesn’t take a backwards step and was described by his sparring partner, Benn, as ‘spiteful’ and ‘explosive’.

"Connor's not going to have to go looking for him which I think it might just suit Connor. Cash is a tough man, he's a good puncher with 10 knockouts in 15 fights so you have to respect his power. It's going to be a really interesting fight.

"Cash is he'll be extremely fit and well conditioned. He's been in the same gym as Conor Benn for the whole camp so he's been sparring continuously with him and John Ryder who is another top fighter. If Connor brings his 'A' game, then Felix Cash is in for a handful.

