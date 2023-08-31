​The NABA middleweight champion is at a critical juncture in his career after chalking up that milestone victory - an impressive fifth round stoppage of Joey Bryant (now 17-2-0) in the soaring heat at the Bind Tiger in Biloxi.

Ranked No. 4 with the WBA, the 31 year-old simply can't be ignored any longer after stretching his unblemished record to 20-0 with his fourth successful defence of the NABA title amid his rapid ascension up the middleweight ladder.

His proposed clash with Felix Cash for the WBA Intercontinental title at the London O2 Arena collapsed controversially at the final hour last October and Coyle has been seeking a career-defining fight ever since.

Now it appears a lucrative shot at some of the 160lbs division's top ranked contenders is on the cards and Coyle is steadfast in his belief that his long awaited shot at stardom is on the horizon.

"I have been ready for a long time to step it up to the big names," said the 2012 Commonwealth Games medalist. "We're just waiting for calls to come and they have been coming now so I think it's just going to be big fights from here on out."

His five star showing against hometown fighter Bryant in Mississippi was a major step towards his world title dream and he believes he's served his time on the lower profile circuit.

His third baby is due in the next couple of weeks with his fiancee Eva but after that it will be back down to business.

Unbeaten Derry man Connor Coyle stretched his record to 20-0 last week.

Shane Mosley Jr, who fell to a majority decision defeat to Ballybofey's Jason Quigley in 2021, and Arizona native Benavidez (28-2-1) are the names on the lips of Coyle for a potential WBA world title eliminator, however, the latter has recently called out WBC titlist Jermall Charlo.

"People know my name in the division now," added former St Joseph's ABC clubman Coyle, "The calls have been coming in now to fight big names like Shane Mosley Jr and José Benavidez Jr., who has only had two defeats - to Terence Crawford and Danny Garcia - two world class operators.

"That would be a good scalp on my record and it would shoot me up the ratings even more and enhance my profile.

"They had been calling even before this fight. Benavidez's team actually didn't want us to take that fight in Biloxi because they wanted us to fight on their card whenever that would be.

"It's looking like November maybe. So it's likely that fight will go ahead. We don't have a date but it has to be before the end of the year.

So, has Coyle any preference for his next fight?

"Either one of them I would be happy to fight," he declared. "I think Benavidez was paying more money and it was better exposure as one of PBC Premier Boxing champions in America.

"I'm not sure what the Shane Mosley coverage would be, if it would be on ESPN or whatever but this one sounded better, was paying more money and was better exposure so I would obviously prefer that. Plus he would be a bigger name.

"The time was a couple of years ago when it should've happened but obviously in between that, stuff has gotten in the way which was out of our control.

"Things fell apart like the Cash fight which, again, was out of our control but I've been ready for the last few years. The time is now and nothing can get in my way now. It has to go ahead!"

Recalling his knockout performance in his 20th pro fight on August 19th last, Coyle was delighted with his showing considering the sweltering heat and the pressure of maintaining his unbeaten record at such a critical time in his career.

"It's definitely a good milestone in my professional career plus I've now had four WBA NABA title fights. To take that guy out of there in five rounds – he was 17-1 – so it looks good on paper as well.

"We were fighting in Biloxi, Mississippi and it was outside. There was no air conditioning. We knew it was going to be hot and it was 90 degrees heat by the time I got into the ring that night. That was in the back of my head. The first few rounds I was feeling him out.

WHe had 13 knockouts so obviously carried a bit of power but I was just seeing what he had, working away and picking my shots up and trying to set the traps up.

"I saw the openings and started to try and take them. I said to my coach before the fight, 'this isn't going past five rounds' and once the fifth round came I just put my foot down.

"I came straight out from the first bell, storming him, picking him apart, catching him and eventually I knocked him out."

Coyle is confident there's a lot more to come after his painstaking climb to the top of the rankings and reckons he will raise his game against the more skilled fighters.

"I definitely don't feel I've hit my peak yet. My performances have been better with each fight. The higher standard I step up to, that's when you're going to see the real Coyle fighting and you're going to see the best performance from me.

"When I step up to those world level fights with big names, big promoters and a lot of eyes, that's when I will stand out best!"

"Boxing in general takes its toll financially, especially if you're putting your heart and soul into it and you're not able to work doing anything else,” he explained.