Foyle Pride Festival launches Pride in Sport programme at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

Foyle Pride Festival launched its Pride in Sport Programme on Monday in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

This year's programme will see taster sessions for LGBTQ+ people in Gaelic Football, Rugby, Boxing and a closed swimming session in William Street Baths, and will culminate in the annual Football versus Homophobia tournament which is in it's 9th year.

Mel Bradley, the chair of Foyle Pride Festival, said: "We are building on last year's successful programme working in partnership with local sports club to improve LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport.

"There are still many barriers for LGBTQ+ people in participating in sport. This programme aims to break down these barriers, improve visibility of LGBTQ+ sports people and is a great chance to come together and have fun playing sport."

Belfast Azlans, an inclusive rugby team, the only of it's kind in Ulster joined the launch and said: "The Azlans are thrilled to be a a part of today’s launch of Foyle Pride in Sports and looking forward to be a part in the programme.

"Inclusivity in sports is important to us, ensuring a welcoming environment where everyone is treated with fairness, dignity, and respect.”

The times are as follows: Wednesday, July 24: Gaelic Football at Seán Dolan's, Creggan, 7pm.

Wednesday, July 31, City of Derry Rugby Club, 7pm.

Wednesday, August 7, Boxing with Springtown Boxing Club, Ballymagroarty.

Friday, August 9, Swimming at the William Street baths, 4-6pm.