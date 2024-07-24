Talented Oakleaf boxer Carleigh Irving scoops Irish U22 title in Dublin
The 18 year-old Oakleaf boxer became the first woman from Derry to win the U22 title and this win puts Carleigh in line to represent Ireland at the upcoming European Championships in early November.
In the final the Eglinton girl was drawn against old rival Georgina McGovern from Setanta BC.
Young Irving won the first round convincingly, but the talented Kildare girl shaded the second. In the third round the Oakleaf boxer kept her cool to cleverly pick off the aggressive McGovern with beautiful, eye-catching punches.
Cheered by her travelling support, it was Carleigh's hand raised for a deserved split decision victory in the end.
A delighted coach Eugene 'Budge' O'Kane heaped praise on his boxer, for her grit and determination as up ton 10 days before the commencement of the Championships, Carleigh was ruled a definite non-starter.
"She was hampered by an arm injury and later sustained a bad leg injury which seriously curtained her road work and sparring," explained O'Kane. "The decision to box was taken only days before her final, but the gamble paid off.
"Our eyes now switch to the Europeans in November where a fully fit Irving will hopefully be looking to add to her European Junior Bronze medal won four years ago in Bulgaria."
Last January Carleigh defeated Chole Fleck Canel BC 5-0 and in doing so became the first female boxer to bring an Elite title back to Derry but she clearly isn’t finished blazing a trail!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.