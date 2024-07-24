Joy for Carleigh Irvine as she embraces her delighted coach Eugene 'Budge' O'Kane.

Oakleaf's Carleigh Irving continued her winning ways by scooping the National U22 48kg title in Dublin last weekend, following on from her National U18 title and her Ulster Elite title.

The 18 year-old Oakleaf boxer became the first woman from Derry to win the U22 title and this win puts Carleigh in line to represent Ireland at the upcoming European Championships in early November.

In the final the Eglinton girl was drawn against old rival Georgina McGovern from Setanta BC.

Young Irving won the first round convincingly, but the talented Kildare girl shaded the second. In the third round the Oakleaf boxer kept her cool to cleverly pick off the aggressive McGovern with beautiful, eye-catching punches.

Carleigh getting instructions from coaches ‘Budge’ O’Kane and Christy Doherty

Cheered by her travelling support, it was Carleigh's hand raised for a deserved split decision victory in the end.

A delighted coach Eugene 'Budge' O'Kane heaped praise on his boxer, for her grit and determination as up ton 10 days before the commencement of the Championships, Carleigh was ruled a definite non-starter.

"She was hampered by an arm injury and later sustained a bad leg injury which seriously curtained her road work and sparring," explained O'Kane. "The decision to box was taken only days before her final, but the gamble paid off.

"Our eyes now switch to the Europeans in November where a fully fit Irving will hopefully be looking to add to her European Junior Bronze medal won four years ago in Bulgaria."