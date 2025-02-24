​Team Ireland set to take on Welsh in Guildhall Boxing show

Team Ireland will take on Team Wales in an international youth tournament at Guildhall this Saturday. INLS4413-169KM

DERRY'S historic Guildhall will host an exciting youth international bill on Saturday, March 1st next as a top class Ireland boxing team take on their Welsh counterparts in what's expected to be a thrilling night of amatuer boxing in the Maiden City.

​This is the first youth international to take place since March 2023 when Ireland took on England in a dual-nations following a training camp in Ballina Co. Mayo. The last Elite internatinal, when Ireland met Ukraine took place in Castlerea, Co Roscommon in April 2024 also following a trianing camp.

The young boxers on show on the night are being lined up for the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 and there will be 13 international contests as the Irish team clash with the Welsh. There will also be three local contests taking place on the night.

Ireland last met Wales in a dual-nations in Februray 2022 in a predominantly youth programme. That ended in five wins apiece for each federation. Ahead of this event the Ireland teams has been training in Deaglan BC, Co. Louth and at the National Stadium in Dublin and concluded their final training sessions last Saturday.

The Guildhall has hosted many great nights of Amateur boxing and this International event will also guarantee a fantastic night which is not to be missed by fight fans. Doors open at 6pm and first contest is set for 7pm.

Team Ireland will be managed by Central Council’s John Gallagher, of 2 Castles Olympic BC, Tyrone.