Competitive Squash returns to Derry

The weekend of April 1 & 2 saw the return of Squash to the North West with the inaugural Foyle Squash Open being held at the Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

Over 20 players were in attendance from across Ulster with the majority coming from the Derry and Limavady area. The players were split into an A and B section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the A section was Brendan Murphy of Dungiven who overcame Ivan O’Mahony from Ballyshannon Squash Club, while Shaun Huggins of Limavady Squash Club was victorious in the B section, beating local Derry player John Crockett.

L to R: Dan Greenaway and William Nicholson (Ulster Squash Board Members), Sandra Duffy (Mayor of Derry and Strabane Council) and Paul McCusker (Chair of Foyle Squash).

Ulster Squash would like to thank all on the Derry & Strabane Council for being so supportive in organising the event. In particular, Sports Area Managers Cathy Farren and Ryan Deighan for their investment in the courts and tournament and the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Council, Sandra Duffy (pictured), for coming along to the tournament, both watching the sport and having a go with Dan Greenaway of Ulster Squash providing her a mini coaching session.Upon the conclusion of the tournament, William Nicholson, Director of Club Engagement for Ulster Squash stated that Ulster Squash hoped “this to be the start rather than being the pinnacle”.

"There is tremendous energy for squash in the North and West and we are really excited as to where this might go” he said, as Ulster Squash plan to further develop the North and West of the province with plans to return with the tournament next year and to develop a regional league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Squash look forward to working with clubs in the North & West to build upon the success of the tournament and provide further competitive action in the future.

If you are interested in being directed to a local club please contact [email protected], or alternatively [email protected], for the Foyle club based in Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

L to R: Dan Greenaway and William Nicholson (Ulster Squash Board Members), Sandra Duffy (Mayor of Derry and Strabane Council) and Paul McCusker (Chair of Foyle Squash).

Full results of the competition can be found at https://www.sportyhq.com/tournament/view/Foyle-Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad