Former Ireland and England International, Boyd Rankin was Guest of Honour as the brightest of best of the local cricket scene were honoured after another excellent year in both the men’s and women’s codes . . . .
Scott Macbeth won the Radio Foyle Player of the Year, Warriors Men's Player of the Year and Premiership 1 batting awards at the NW Cricket Union presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore
North West Cricket Union Chairperson, Mr. Brian Dougherty presents Mark Olphert with his Coach of the Year award at the annual presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore
Glendermott's Ben Mills receives the NW Cricket Union Fair Play award from former Ireland and England International, Boyd Rankin at the annual presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore
North West Cricket Union Chairman, Mr. Brian Dougherty makes a special 'Services to North West Cricket Award' to Connie McAllister at the presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore
