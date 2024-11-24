Scott Macbeth won the Radio Foyle Player of the Year, Warriors Men's Player of the Year and Premiership 1 batting awards at the NW Cricket Union presentation evening.Scott Macbeth won the Radio Foyle Player of the Year, Warriors Men's Player of the Year and Premiership 1 batting awards at the NW Cricket Union presentation evening.
Scott Macbeth won the Radio Foyle Player of the Year, Warriors Men's Player of the Year and Premiership 1 batting awards at the NW Cricket Union presentation evening.

11 PHOTOS: North West Cricket Union's annual awards evening

By Michael Wilson
Published 24th Nov 2024, 19:21 BST
The North West Cricket Union held its annual Gala Awards evening in the Best Western White Horse Hotel on Friday night.

Former Ireland and England International, Boyd Rankin was Guest of Honour as the brightest of best of the local cricket scene were honoured after another excellent year in both the men’s and women’s codes . . . .

Scott Macbeth won the Radio Foyle Player of the Year, Warriors Men's Player of the Year and Premiership 1 batting awards at the NW Cricket Union presentation evening.

1. Scott Macbeth won the Radio Foyle Player of the Year, Warriors men's Player and Premiership 1 batting awards.JPG

Scott Macbeth won the Radio Foyle Player of the Year, Warriors Men's Player of the Year and Premiership 1 batting awards at the NW Cricket Union presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore

Photo Sales
North West Cricket Union Chairperson, Mr. Brian Dougherty presents Mark Olphert with his Coach of the Year award at the annual presentation evening.

2. NW Chair Brian Dougherty presents Mark Olphert with the Coach of the Year award.JPG

North West Cricket Union Chairperson, Mr. Brian Dougherty presents Mark Olphert with his Coach of the Year award at the annual presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore

Photo Sales
Glendermott's Ben Mills receives the NW Cricket Union Fair Play award from former Ireland and England International, Boyd Rankin at the annual presentation evening.

3. Glndermott's Ben Mills is presented with the Fair Play award by former Ireland and England International, Boyd Rankin.JPG

Glendermott's Ben Mills receives the NW Cricket Union Fair Play award from former Ireland and England International, Boyd Rankin at the annual presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore

Photo Sales
North West Cricket Union Chairman, Mr. Brian Dougherty makes a special 'Services to North West Cricket Award' to Connie McAllister at the presentation evening.

4. NW Chairman Brian Dougherty makes a special 'Services to NW cricket' award to Connie McAllister.JPG

North West Cricket Union Chairman, Mr. Brian Dougherty makes a special 'Services to North West Cricket Award' to Connie McAllister at the presentation evening. Photo: Lawrence Moore

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HotelIrelandBoyd Rankin
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice