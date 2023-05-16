Swung away by Newbuildings batsman Ross Dougherty during their Senior Cup win over Letterkenny on Saturday.

Holders Fox Lodge entertain Glendermott; Strabane, who shocked Bready in the previous round host Newbuildings. Ardmore, who just about got past Killyclooney in the final over with just two runs to spare on Saturday, now travel to Eglinton; but the tie of the round sees old rivals Donemana welcome Brigade, to the Holm.

The draw for the last eight of the Sammy Jeffrey Shield also took place on Monday evening with Killyclooney facing Bready; Burndennett travel to Ballyspallen; Bonds Glen face Coleraine and there’s an all Donegal affair when Letterkenny entertain St Johnston.

Meanwhile the 2023 Women’s league got off to a good start on Monday night with wins for Bready, Fox Lodge and Coleraine.

Newbuildings' Jason Dunn is caught and bowled by Letterkenny's Wasiq Riaz, during their Senior Cup tie on Saturday.

Alana Dalzell hit the ground running to show her class as Bready beat Bonds Glen by 119 runs at Magheramason.

The Ireland International hit 9 fours in her unbeaten 91 with NW Women’s Development Officer Kathryn Rough also batting brilliantly to make 61 not out.

Their partnership was worth an unbroken 165 in a total of 198-2 and that was always going to be too rich for the young Bee Gees team.

Lucy Thompson bowled well for figures of 2-30 and the same player top scored for the visitors with 27 in the reply. Amy Young chipped in with 14 but Cody Wallace (2-3) and Jodie Spence (2-8) saw to it that Bonds Glen’s innings closed on 79-6.

Fox Lodge came out on top at Strabane Park where Mollie Devine was again among the runs with an unbeaten 59 runs (5 fours).

Mollie got good support from Sarah Black (48) and Hannah McLaughlin (35) as the Sam McConnell cup winners posted 153-4 in their 20 overs.

Credit the Red Caps who made a decent 94-3 in reply; Lucy McGranaghan with 38 not out and skipper Chloe Deans 26 making a fist of it despite going down by 59 runs.

Arianna McKenna made 24 and Lucy Carmichael 17 as Eglinton scored 82-4 in their home game against Coleraine.