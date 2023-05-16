TOTHC captain Conor O'Donnell receives the NIBFA National League U16 Cup

​Top of the Hill Celtic . . 3

St. Oliver's Plunkett's . 1

Top of the Hill Celtic Under 16s capped a historic first season for the club at National League level by lifting the NIBFA Youth League U16 Cup with a dramatic 3-1 victory over St. Oliver's Plunkett's at Stangmore Park, Dungannon on Saturday.

The Waterside Bhoys are the first team from the local club to compete at National League level but proved their class as goals from Darragh Cassidy, Taidhg Coyle and Christian Porteous secured a superb victory over a talented Belfast outfit.

Conor Jordan's team edged a tight opening half which was lit up by Cassidy's early goal to help settle the Derry side. The young midfielder picked up possession 30 yards out as Celtic recycled an overhit cross but there seemed little on, little that is until Cassidy looked up and angled a brilliant arching effort into the far top corner which gave the Plunkett's keeper no chance.

If they were rattled, the Belfast team didn't show it, equalising soon after and creating two or three chances they had a Celtic defence, superbly marshalled by captain Conor O'Donnell, scrambling the ball clear at times.

But the Derry side always carried the greater threat. With the impressive Taidhg Coyle controlling the midfield and dictating tempo, the second half was all Celtic. Driven on by 'Man of the Match' Oran Donnelly who was combined superbly with Bliain McDaid along the right, TOTHC pinned Plunkett's back for long periods but were unable to force a breakthrough despite several good openings.

With the final seemingly destined for extra-time, TOTHC were were a free-kick some 45 yards out with only three minutes left. The scene was set. Up stepped Coyle and as everyone waited for the cross, the midfielder produced a wicked, dipping drive that wrong footed the Plunkett's keeper and flew into the roof of the net.

The goal forced Plunkett's the throw everything into attack, leaving them vulnerable to the counter and Celtic made them pay as substitute Christian Porteous got on the end of a superb Donnelly through ball to fire home the insurance goal and the cup was coming to Derry!

