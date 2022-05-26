Bready's Alana Dalzell selected for Ireland Women's squad

Bready's Alana Dalzell is named in the senior Ireland squad.

The 21-year old is one of four potential new caps in Ed Joyce’s panel for three ODI’s and three T20 Internationals against the Proteas which get under way on 3 June in Prembroke.

Alana has been a major force in Bready’s dominance on the North West Women’s club scene in recent years and captained the team to an All-Ireland final last year as well as the NW League and Cup ‘double’.

She has been part of Irish training squads in the past, as well as her involvement in the Super Series with the Dragons with a big desire to break into the International set-up and everyone within North West cricket will be hoping she gets her chance to shine against South Africa.