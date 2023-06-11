Newbuildings batsman Hanu Viljoen is bowled by Strabane's Nasir Nawaz.

Sunday’s subsequent last four draw then paired last year’s finalists together - Fox Lodge with home advantage over Newbuildings, while Eglinton will host Brigade, for a place in the final.

Back to Saturday’s action and Brigade came out on top in Saturday’s main attraction at the Holm - the visitors chasing down Donemana's 274 all out with nearly eight overs and three wickets in hand.

Geeth Kumara, who helped Fox Lodge win the trophy last season, top scored with 89 (8 fours, 5 sixes) as the Holm side set their competitive target.

Boundary for Newbuildings batsman Jason Dunn against Strabane in Saturday's cup tie.

Cameos from DJ Dougherty (39) and Dean Mehaffey (23) laid a modest platform and it took a 66-run stand between Kumara and Gary McClintock (38 - 2 fours, 4 sixes) to get things really moving.

The Macbeth brothers - Ryan and Scott - picked up three wickets each to keep Brigade well in the contest with only Levi Dougherty (29) among the runs in the lower half of Donemana’s order.

The Beechgrove side lost Iftikhar Hussain in the first over of their reply but an 80-run stand between Adam McDaid and David Barr brought them right back into it.

McDaid’s knock was quality throughout - 51 off 23 including 8 fours and 3 sixes, but when Brigade lost both set batsmen - McDaid, Barr (42) and then Scott Macbeth for 17, it was very much game on.

Their innings however was being held together by Cameron Melly and the Warriors man was to prove an immovable object for the Tyrone side.

He cracked 11 fours and 6 sixes and was fitting there at the end on 109 not out as the Beechgrove men got over the line with their options running out.

Holders Fox Lodge had enough about them to get past Glendermott as they too made the last four with a 41-run win at Ballymagorry.

Batting first, Aaron Heywood’s team set a competitive total of 233; TJ Nicholl top-scoring with 63 (4 fours, 6 sixes) while Gayan Maneeshan (53), Jason Milligan (34), Brian Allen (20) and Craig Doherty (19) also chipped in.

Alan Johnson (3-44), Ben Mills (3-52) fared best with the ball with Adam Boyd and Gihan Cloete adding two wickets each.

Former skipper Johnson made 38 at the top of the order in reply - however early wickets for Ramey Harpur (2-27) and Adam Walker (2-39) gave the Foxes the early advantage.

Jake Montgomery batted really well to make 61 (10 fours, 1 six) and while Jason Lynch battled hard to make 40 not out, Glendermott’s fragile order just couldn’t dig in.

Levi Kerr returned his team's best figures of 3-28 as the Rectory side were bowled out for 192.

Newbuildings are back in the semi-finals after they comfortably beat Strabane at the Park.

Aaron Gillespie invited the visitors to bat first on winning the toss and although Jason Dunn batted very well for his 47 (7 fours, 1 six) at the top of the order, it looked a decent shout with Newbuildings 123-5 at the halfway stage.

Hanu Viljoen dug deep to make 67 with cameos from Mark Hanna (23), Charlie Downey (23*) and Ross Dougherty (21) helping them to rack up a final total of 253-7.

Ryan Gallagher was the pick of Strabane bowlers (2-38) with Rhys Logue (2-51) also looking very lively.

The Red Caps’ batting has looked really strong this season so far, however it was anything but in their reply.

Nasir Nawaz top scored with 19, with Usman Azhar (17) and Vadivel Moorthy (15) the only others to reach double figures in a disappointing total of 112.

Trent McKeegan returned figures of 4-43 with two wickets apiece for Ross Hunter, Jason Dunn and Johnny Thompson is an easy win for last year's beaten finalists.

That trio were joined in Sunday’s draw by Eglinton who inflicted a heavy defeat on Ardmore, at the village.

Liam Doherty hit 87 (11 fours, 5 sixes) and Mike Erlank 60 as the home side got off to a positive start. Tommy Orr chipped in with 42 and Jamie Millar 25 while the Bleachgreen side also gave away 33 ‘freebies’ in a total of 274-9.

Dave Bezzant (3-42) and Aviwe Mgijima (3-55) were best with the ball, with skipper Rachit Gaur (2-62) also on the mark.

Overseas man Mgijima top scored in Ardmore’s reply but here too, only Ryan Brolly (17) and Dharm Singh (15) offered any other resistance in a reply of 112 all out.

