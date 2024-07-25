Donemana skipper Gary McClintock (left) and Newbuildings captain Gareth McKeegan ahead of this weekend's Sports Hub NW Senior Cup final at Beechgrove. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

​The North West Cricket Union could hardly have asked for a better season showpiece than the one they have this weekend as Donemana and Newbuildings get set to battle it out for the 2024 Sports Hub Senior Cup.

The two-innings game will take place at Beechgrove starting on Friday with two days available to separate the sides, and Sunday also an option if the weather intervenes before then.

The combatants couldn't be more closely matched either- in fact the pair are currently locked together on the same number of points at the top of the Long's SuperValu Premier League table which tells you everything about just how tight this eagerly anticipated season showpiece could be.

Unfortunately for Donemana, their talisman, Andy McBrine will be on Ireland duty at this weekend's historic Test match against Zimbabwe at Stormont, the first ever cricket Test to be staged in Northern Ireland and his absence could be crucial to his side’s chances of victory.

Newbuildings who meet Donemana in this weekend's Sports Hub Senior Cup final at Beechgrove.

McBrine's influence on the Holm side cannot be overstated and the fact he’s away is a big advantage for a Newbuildings side who must now be considered slight favourites going into the game.

In fairness though, they too have a hurdle to overcome. This is Newbuildings’ third consecutive final and they've lost both the previous two, a fact which may be lurking at the back of some players’ minds ahead of this one. Skipper Gareth McKeegan will be appearing in his 12th final in all and with four wins and seven losses in the previous eleven, it's no surprise that he doesn't buy into the 'never get tired of cup finals' mantra.

The affable 'keeper/batsman is one of a small band of players to have made a century in a final and ended up on the losing side and he says that has probably made him a bit more 'tempered' when it comes to these big weekends.

"I know a lot of players can't get enough of cup final weekends and I get that. Obviously I was much the same in the early part of my career but, and I'm certainly not being disrespectful when I say this, I'm only interested in winning the cup and it's whether we win or lose that dictates finals for me now."

Donemana, who will take on Newbuildings this weekend in the Sports Hub Senior Cup final. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Like most others, the Newbuildings captain believes Andy McBrine's unavailability is a blow to his opponents but he also knows that whoever comes in to replace the all-rounder will have plenty of cup final experience.

"They'll miss Andy for sure, any team would miss a player of his quality, but it looks as though either Dwayne McGerrigle or William McBrine will come into the team and both of them know their way around a cup final.

"For our part, I'm happy with our squad and it will be the same side that we've used throughout this cup run. I look back on the Fox Lodge final and think how much of an influence a good 'pro' can be in a two-innings game, and maybe Samarth can play a similar hand for us this year."

"It's not just him though, I think we have genuine match-winners throughout the side and although you can never go into these games overly confident, I'm very happy with our options.

Newbuildings' Ross Dougherty. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

"It has all the makings of a good game and I'm sure there'll be a big crowd over the weekend to watch it."

Opposite number Gary McClintock agreed that it looks set to be a huge occasion and he too felt there wouldn't be much in it.

"Our record in the Senior Cup speaks for itself,” he explained, “It's something that brings out the best in us.

"We have a good balance this year and the top order has been very solid throughout most of the season. Rumesh (Buddhika) can have a big role to play for us while William, Raymond Curry and Levi Dougherty are all capable of scoring runs. Levi has been having a brilliant season so far and he can hurt teams very quickly once he gets going."

Donemana's Levi Dougherty. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

"David O'Sullivan and Gary Neely will lead the attack and we have plenty of support for them throughout the team. Experience will count for plenty too this weekend, especially if there's much rain about."

It's a point well made by skipper McClintock and although his side has won the Senior Cup seven times in the past 12 years, they haven't made the final since the T20 Covid season four years ago.

Now that they have, this is definitely a game that both sides will be desperate to win.