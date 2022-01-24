Donemana's Andy McBrine into ICC top ten rankings

Andy McBrine was in superb form in the West Indies.

The 28-year old was a clear winner of the 'Man of the Series' award with a combined return of 10-116 from 28 overs across the trio of matches in the Caribbean.

That haul took him to a total of 74 ODI wickets at an average of just over 30- up to Number 4 in Ireland' s list of leading wicket taker.

Andy has really grown into the Number 3 role in the Irish batting order as well and he is also now listed as Number 14 in the ICC's top all-rounders in the world; an amazing feat for the North West Warriors skipper.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interprovincial Head Coach Gary Wilson today paid tribute to McBrine who is now just one cap away from his 100th for be boys in green.

"It's thoroughly deserved recognition for Andy and we've seen what a consistent and proven performer he has been over a long period of time now both for Ireland and the North West," he stated.

"He's really only getting the recognition he deserves now to be in the top ten in the world as an out and out bowler. His skills sometimes go under the radar but we're under no illusion how important he is both to Cricket Ireland and to the North West."