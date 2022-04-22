Draw made for North West Women’s Cup/

A total of 11 teams will contest the event with Bready and Coleraine entering second XIs who will also participate in the second tier of the league programme over the summer.

Three first round ties will take place on Monday June 13th with Bready 2s entertaining Newbuildings, Bonds Glen hosting Killyclooney and Coleraine’s second string at home to Ballyspallen.

That ‘big two’ clash at Magheramason heads up a second round programme which also sees Eglinton, Coleraine and Strabane take on the respective winners of those three earlier ties.

And while Bready and the Foxies would have preferred crossing swords later in the competition, it’s fair to say one half of the draw is now quite open.

Details of the Women’s League programme will follow soon, but the full cup draw is as follows: Round 1 - Monday June 13th - Bready 2 v Newbuildings; Bonds Glen v Killyclooney; Coleraine 2 v Ballyspallen. Round 2 - Monday June 27th: Bready 1 v Fox Lodge; Strabane v Coleraine 2 or Ballyspallen; Bonds Glen or Killyclooney v Coleraine 1; Bready 2 or Newbuildings v Eglinton.