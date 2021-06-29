Emerging Warriors squad announced

The squad features six players who have been involved with the senior side this summer - Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, Ryan Macbeth, Varun Chopra, Kyle Magee and Raymond Curry.

The Warriors had hoped to include Jared Wilson and Conor Olphert although both have been ruled out through injury, while Ross Dougherty and Aaron Gillespie are unavailable.

David Barr and Ryan Hunter get a chance to show that they could be a part of Gary Wilson’s future plans, while Tom Harpur, Tommy Orr, Scott Macbeth and Khyat Bhavsar have earned their call-ups after impressive domestic starts this season.

David Barr is in the Emerging Warriors squad, who face Ireland U19's at Eglinton today.

The Head Coach is very keen to monitor the progress of some of his fringe players during what will be a very busy month of cricket for the squad.