Emerging Warriors squad announced
North West selectors have named an 18-strong Emerging Warriors squad ahead of this week’s upcoming games against the Ireland under-19 side at Eglinton today (Tuesday) followed by a match against the Emerging Knights at Ardmore, on Thursday.
The squad features six players who have been involved with the senior side this summer - Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, Ryan Macbeth, Varun Chopra, Kyle Magee and Raymond Curry.
The Warriors had hoped to include Jared Wilson and Conor Olphert although both have been ruled out through injury, while Ross Dougherty and Aaron Gillespie are unavailable.
David Barr and Ryan Hunter get a chance to show that they could be a part of Gary Wilson’s future plans, while Tom Harpur, Tommy Orr, Scott Macbeth and Khyat Bhavsar have earned their call-ups after impressive domestic starts this season.
The Head Coach is very keen to monitor the progress of some of his fringe players during what will be a very busy month of cricket for the squad.
Emerging Warrior squad: Kyle Magee, David Barr, Tommy Orr, Tom Harpur, Scott Macbeth, Raymond Curry, Rachit Gaur, Graham Kennedy, Reece Kelly, Nathan McGuire, Trent McKeegan, Ryan Hunter, Varun Chopra, Robbie Millar, Ryan Macbeth, Gregory McFaul, Khyat Bhavsar and James McKillop.