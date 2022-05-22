Five sides progress in National Cup

Burndennett's Aaron McDermott is bowled in Saturday's National Cup game. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Bonds Glen had already been handed a 'bye' in the first round draw and four of the other six - Strabane, Ballyspallen, St Johnston and Glendermott - all joined them after weekend wins.

Performance of the day came from North West Warriors player Nathan McGuire who smashed 12 fours and 11 sixes in his 95-ball 151 as Glendermott beat Athlone by 125 runs.

McGuire shared a 214-run stand with Bob Robinson who added 97 before being out just short of a deserved 'ton'.

Awais Khalily made 61 and Varun Rao 32 in the southerners reply, but Curtis Ross (3-39) and McGuire (2-40) ensured that Glendermott progressed.

Jack Macbeth made 60, David Lapsley 58 not out and Michael Rankin 34 as St Johnston made 238-6 in Laois.

Ian Macbeth chipped in with 28 and Jacob Maroske 20, but it was with the ball that the latter changed the game.

Maroske helped himself to figures of 6-38 as the hosts were dismissed for 183- making for a shorter trip back to Donegal for the visitors.

Strabane recorded an excellent win at home to Dublin side Civil Service; Tom Harpur picking up 4-26 and Ryan Gallagher 2-25 as CS posted 151 all out.

Ehtesham Ahmed hit 4 fours and 5 sixes as he top scored with 75 in the reply; Aaron Gillespie continuing his good form from Friday night as he added 40 in a comfortable 7-wicket win.

Ballyspallen were the other North West side to qualify- Stephen Kennedy (42) and Demith Perera (37) helping the Roe Valley side to 158-6 as they took on Templepatrick.

Ross Bryans (36) and Sunam Gautam (34) led a spirited reply, however 3 wickets for Stuart Kennedy and two apiece for Jonny Martin, Perera and Stephen Kennedy saw 'Spallen sneak home with just 4 runs to spare.

Danny Cooper made 111 and Jay Hunter 67 in Cregagh's opening stand of 179 that allowed the home side to set a target of 245 against Killyclooney.

Kenzie Hall gave the visitors a sound platform as he made 62 but despite 38 not out from skipper Timothy Dougherty and 29 from Mark Gordon, 'Clooney came up 37 runs short at the line.

In the day's final game, former Ireland International John Mooney reduced Burndennett to onlookers as he took 6-9 in a total of 49 all out as North County won by 10 wickets in Tyrone.