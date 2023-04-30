Late thunderstorm doesn't hamper opening matches of the season

Flicked away by Fox Lodge's Brian Allen during their game at St Johnston.

It’s the start of a defining season for local clubs and with momentum very important in the bid for top-eight places, the pre-season favourites were all on the mark straight away with impressive wins.

Brigade were always in control against neighbours Glendermott at the Rectory - especially with four of their top five making half centuries in a daunting total of 282-4 from their 40 overs.

Openers Iftikhar Hussain (91) and David Barr (51) put on 120 for the first wicket - ‘Ifti’ hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes, while Cameron Melly (53*) and Adam McDaid (52) were also on the mark.

Todd Killen on the attack for Glendermott against Brigade.

Melly likes to attack, that’s for sure - his knock contained 5 fours and 3 sixes and came off 37 balls as the visitors pressed the accelerator late on.

Glendermott’s reply was a bit stop-start due to heavy rain but they never threatened their target - Jason Lynch with 38 and Alan Johnson (30 not out) the best of their 120-6.

Skipper Davy Scanlon claimed the first hat-trick of the summer in the first hour as Bready dismissed Killyclooney for just 106.

Irosh Samarasooriya helped himself to 3-5 while ‘Sca’ picked up 3-14 leaving Jamie Magee (42*) and Gavin Roulston (26) to complete a routine 9-wicket win for the former champions.

Aaron Gillespie is already among the runs for Strabane - his 92 and 36 from Kevin Gallagher giving the Red Caps a promising start before Newbuildings fought back hard at Foyleview Arena.

Charlie Downey claimed the honours with the ball (4-38) for Newbuildings while there were two wickets apiece for Ross Dougherty and Ross Hunter.

More rain here meant a revised target of 174 in 30 overs for the hosts and they got there in style with Mark Hanna making 69, Dougherty 51 and Ryan Hunter 36 not out for an 8-wicket success.

William McClintock hit 11 fours and 5 sixes in his 82 as Donemana recorded a 106-run win at Bonds Glen.

Skipper Dwayne McGerrigle added 38, William McBrine 27 and Dean Mehaffey 20 in a total of 238 all out, while youngsters Sam Kincaid and Raymond Curry shared six wickets for the Bee Gees.

Heinrich Roberts top scored with 40 in the home side’s reply, however Kyle Moore’s 16 not out was next best as Jordan McGonigle claimed 4-31, Gary Neely 3-34 and McBrine 2-21 in an emphatic win for the visitors.

Eglinton made a positive start too - Damith Perera’s half century not enough to put the villagers off their stride as they beat Ballyspallen by five wickets.

’Spallen posted a total of 175 all out; Perera making 56 with Mattie Mills and Robbie Millar claiming three wickets apiece and Liam Doherty two for the hosts.

Mike Erlank again hit the ground running as he made 73 with skipper Andy Millar chipping in with an unbeaten 35 and despite a couple of wickets for both Perera and James Thompson, Eglinton had plenty in hand.

Elsewhere, St Johnston provided the day’s one eyebrow-raiser as David Anthony (4-20) and Dawie Barnard (3-8) combined to reduce cup winners Fox Lodge to just 102 all out in Donegal.

Craig Doherty’s 27 was the best of the visitors batting, but to be fair, the Saints won a vital toss on a pitch that definitely dried out as the day went on.

Michael Rankin top scored with 28 and despite a couple of wickets for skipper Aaron Heywood, the Ballymagorry side just didn't have enough runs.

And in the day’s final game, Coleraine travelled to Burndennett and proved too strong for the home team in another rain-affected contest.

Mark Pollock made 33 in ’Dennett’s 158 all out; Brian Acheson with three wickets and Ravi Karunaratne, Matthew Hutchinson and Stephen Hutchinson two each for the Bannsiders.

The Bannsiders were then set a target of 138 in 30 overs following a break and Scott Campbell made sure there would be no upset as he hit an unbeaten 63.