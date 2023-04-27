Ardmore's Rachit Gaur hits this lovely drive last season.

A return to two Long’s Supervalu senior divisions is on the cards for 2024 and this season’s format means that teams play each other once this summer with the league then breaking into Premier and Championship, based on finishing positions.

The ‘big guns’ are all again likely to be in contention, and it will be a surprise if the likes of Brigade, Donemana, Bready and Newbuildings don’t qualify for the top flight.

There have been one or two personnel changes over the winter - Brigade bringing in Scott Macbeth after his short stint at Bready while Josh Wilson has apparently also joined from Ballyspallen.

Eglinton's Robbie Logue hits a superb six during an attack against Burndennett last season.

Bready, who will again be skippered by Davy Scanlon, have reportedly made a couple of signings of their own. However ‘Sca’ was keeping his cards close to his chest until everything has been finalised.

Irosh Samarasooriya is back too and Bready will be a handful again this year with plenty of runs in that top order.

Newbuildings, the reigning NWCU champions, had long since resigned themselves to losing last year's popular skipper, Jared Wilson to Cliftonville, however Gareth McKeegan’s chargers have acquired the services of 21-year old South African batsman, Hanu Viljoen in his place.

They were a formidable opponent last year and were only a cup final defeat away from a clean sweep, so Newbuildings look sure to be in the mix once again.

Donemana’s plans have been put on hold following the recent untimely death of club legend, Ivor Dougherty, followed by the sudden passing of player Ash Buchanan this month.

The club has yet to hold its AGM but have confirmed that Zimbabwean all-rounder Roy Kaia has signed for the season, and they also hope to have an Irish passport holding Australian in their ranks for 2023.

Mike Erlank is back again at Eglinton, a great boost for Andy Millar's side as the South African is a serious cricketer on his day. The Villagers have also added Ireland under-19 batsman Liam Doherty, a South African born, Irish passport-holding all rounder.

Those two, with maybe one more still to come in, could well steer Eglinton towards the business end of the table.

Ardmore have lost Tyron Koen but replaced him with South African batsman Aviwe Mgijima but that’s been about it in a quiet close season at ‘The Green’. They’re rarely far away when the chips are down and will be keen to secure Premiership cricket for 2024.

Ravi Karunaratne is back in at Coleraine, as is Gareth Godfrey as Chair, so there could be a surprise or two to come yet on the north coast.

At the minute though there are no changes to report other than Varun Chopra who has headed to the NCU. Gareth insists that this year the young players already at the club will get their chance, and with the likes of Scott Campbell, Stephen Hutchinson and Marcus Poskitt in there too, the Bannsiders should be okay.

Senior Cup holders, Fox Lodge, are another side currently on good terms with themselves. Aaron Heywood unsurprisingly keeps the armband with wicket-keeper/batsman, Gayan Maneeshan coming in as their overseas player. Aidan Logue returns after a short sojourn ‘next door’ and the Foxes will fancy themselves for one of those coveted places too.

Ballyspallen have appointed James Thompson as captain with Damith Perera back as their overseas player. Kyle Morrow could be a useful recruit although the club has confirmed that both Josh Wilson and Jacob Logan-Wilson are heading out of Bridge Park. They’ve done a lot of really good work at their ground over the past few seasons and the place looks fantastic, so ’Spallen will be hoping to make an impression.

Glendermott are another club to have been working hard, both on and off the pitch. As well as improving their facilities, they’ve also brought Bobby Rao in to share his wealth of experience and knowledge with the young players.

Ben Mills stays on as skipper and while another keeper/batsman, Gihan Cloete, looks a fantastic signing but the loss of Nathan McGuire is a blow.

Out in Donegal, David Anthony gets the nod to keep the Saints in order and they have suggested that Graeme McCarter is on his way to the Boathole as player/coach. McCarter could be pivotal if that's the case and if the former International has fully recovered from last season's injury problems.

Timmy Dougherty continues as captain at Killyclooney who have also opted for a South African overseas player in Blayde Capell. Often unpredictable, ’Clooney always have a big performance in them, but have struggled for consistency over the past few seasons.

There are a couple of changes at Bond’s Glen; Raymond Curry takes over as skipper there while Mark Snodgrass comes in from Burndennett with Derek Curry moving the opposite way.

David and Gordon Cooke will still be on hand as the Bee Gees look to bring on some talented youth players in this competitive season.

Joining Curry at ’Dennett is Golpinath Siva, an Indian student who bats in the top order.