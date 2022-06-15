North West Warriors pair Olphert and Doheny receive Ireland call-ups

Bready's Conor Olphert has been handed his first Ireland call-up for the two-match T20 series against India.

As expected Donemana's Andy McBrine and Bready man Craig Young are selected, however Warriors duo Conor Olphert and Stephen Doheny have been handed their first Ireland call-ups for the two-match T20 series.

Top-order batsman Doheny and pace bowler Olphert, who both players were recently handed retainer contracts by Cricket Ireland, have impressed and have earned places in the squad.

Bready man Olphert, made his List A debut in 2020, the current season has been his most eye-catching.

The pace bowler, renowned for his pace and bounce, was taken as a net bowler on Ireland Men’s tour to the UAE on early 2021. He has claimed 6 wickets at 19.17 in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy so far and has also bagged 6 wickets in the 50-over competition.

Doheny, plays his club cricket with Merrion and is the current leading run-scorer in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy competition with 158 runs at an average of 52.67, with a highest score of 74 not out for the Warriors.

The 23-year-old has all scored valuable runs at the top of the order in the 50-over inter-provincial competition, with 146 runs at 36.50 with a highest score of 97.

"The T20I squad features a familiar core to the squad but it's pleasing to see a number of new faces earn their call-ups in Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert," said chair of the selectors Andrew White.

"Both Warriors players have impressed at inter-provincial level this season with consistent performances, while Doheny has also come off the back of a good tour of Namibia with the Ireland Wolves.

"Olphert has bowled quickly, particularly on good wickets at Comber last month, and his selection gives us an opportunity to look at him as a tactical option given what lies ahead for the rest of the year."

Graham Ford's side face India in a sold-out opener at Malahide on June 26th, while the second match, which is taking place at the same venue two days later, has only a limited number of tickets available.

Following the two games against India, Ireland will have a three-match one-day series against New Zealand in Malahide in July followed by three T20 games against the same opposition at Stormont.