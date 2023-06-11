St Johnston and Letterkenny players pictured together after the first ever Donegal derby in senior cricket.

It turned out to be a bit of a mis-match in all honesty with the Saints breaking a couple of scoring records enroute to their crushing victory over their ‘neighbours’.

St Johnston’s total of 397-6 is the highest ever posted at the venue, with Jack Macbeth’s 162 not out also the highest individual score made at the Boathole.

Jack hit 20 fours and 5 sixes in his 142-ball knock with excellent support coming from Michael Rankin (84 from 50- 9 fours, 4 sixes) and David Macbeth (51).

Jack Macbeth scored 162 not out as St Johnston beat Letterkenny in the Sam Jeffrey Shield. It was the highest individual senior score made at the Boathole.

Letterkenny’s 45 extras didn’t help either and after that, the result was never in doubt.

Former Saint ‘Ramm’ bowled very well for his 3-67 with Ramees Machingal chipping in with 2-67.

Ramees top scored with the bat as he made 35 with Rammohan adding 23 and Sudheesh 18* in a solid batting effort of 153 all out.

Jacob Maroske (4-32) was the pick of the Saints attack with Scott Devenney (2-3 from 5 overs), Ian Macbeth and Michael Rankin all picking up two apiece in a 244-run win.

Bready looked to have been handed a tricky enough trip to in-form Killyclooney, but the hosts were no match for Davy Scanlon’s men in a game that went to DLS on 48 overs a side.

David Rankin made 72 (7 fours, 4 sixes), while Kyle Magee added 62 on his return to the old stomping ground as the Magheramason men batted first having been put in.

Skipper Scanlon scored 50 (4 fours, 3 sixes) and Gavin Roulston 42 with Irosh Samarasooriya making 34 in a total of 336 all out.

There were two wickets each for Jordan Connor, Matthew Campbell and Mark Gordon, however what little chance the home side had disappeared fairly early as the dangerous Blayde Capell didn’t get off the mark.

Skipper Timmy Dougherty maintained his excellent form as he top scored with 62 with cameos from Jordan Nelson (29), Andrew Neil (29) and Mark Gordon (27) in a final reply of 190.

McCorkell, Magee and Gavin Roulston all picked up three wickets apiece in a 142-run win.

Ballyspallen beat Burndennett in an absolute thriller at Bridge Park.

The visitors racked up 297-7 in their 50 with Niall McDonnell turning back the clock as he made 87 (14 fours, 1 six).

Mark Pollock hit 59, Marty Mehaffey 40, Andy Barr 37 and Derek Curry 21 not out with two wickets each for ’Spallen pair Demith Perera and Michael O’Brien.

The home side’s top order were really on it in the reply - Clive Rodgers making 68, Luke Gilfillan 61 and Perera 60 but it still needed a rear-guard action to get them over the line.

McDonnell swapped bat for ball and bagged himself 3-39 from 9 overs while Corey Roulston and Conan Pollock kept the pressure on with two wickets each.

Jake Wenlock made a valuable 22 and skipper Thompson 20 as ’Spallen hung in while the last pair Dylan McElhinney (17*) and Michael O'Brien kept their nerve to seal the win.

Coleraine complete the semi-final line up here; Ravi Karunaratne’s 99 (7 fours, 10 sixes), 71 not out from Matty Smyth, 47 from from Scott Campbell and 41 from fellow opener Marcus Poskitt enough to see the Bannsiders chase down the Bee Gees’ 278.

Heinrich Roberts hit 90 (10 fours, 5 sixes) of those with Bonds Glen's Number 10 Stephen McGowan making 67 as the home side recovered from 171-8 to add another 107 for the last two wickets.

It was to be in vain however - the Hutchinson brothers Matthew (4-41) and Stephen (3-30) doing the damage with the ball before Coleraine's batsmen took over.

