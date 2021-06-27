Thrilling finishes at Eglinton and Donemana

There were few major surprises across the two groups, but two magnificent finishes at Donemana where the home side just about kept neighbours Killyclooney at arms length, and at Eglinton where Newbuildings came unstuck.

The visitors looked to be in control of the chase needing 45 from the last eight overs with five wickets in hand, however the dismissal late on of Ross Dougherty for 84 gave Eglinton the momentum.

Ryan Hunter had made 35 and Johnny Thompson 29 to keep Gareth McKeegan’s men in the hunt after the home side had made 193-9. The bowlers were to have the final say however, Mark Averill with three wickets with Simon and Stephen Dunn claiming two each as Newbuildings came up an agonising three runs short with still five balls of their innings left.

Fox Lodge's Jason Milligan drives to the boundary, during their game against Bready. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Earlier, Craig Averill hit 9 fours in his 55 and Mark Averill added 44 not out as the Villagers posted that very competitive target. Johnny Thompson had helped keep the score below 200 as he bowled superbly to finish with 5-35.

Ardmore’s winning streak continued as they beat Strabane by 54 at the Park. Runs were hard come by for the visitors with Peter Hargan’s 24 and an unbeaten 22 from Tim Harris best of their 145 all out. Rhys Logue was also in fantastic form with the ball as he claimed 5-20, however the Red Caps found batting no easier.

Kevin Gallagher played well to make 32 at the top of the order, but Tom Harpur (15) was the only other batsman to get into double figures in a reply of 91 all out. Tyron Koen became the third bowler of the day to claim a ‘fivefor’ while Dhram Singh returned figure of 4-30 as Strabane’s reply folded tamely.

Donemana were given a real scare by Killyclooney before claiming the points at the Holm. Gary McClintock hit 5 fours and 4 sixes in his 61 while Dean Mehaffey also added a half century as the hosts made 191 all out.

Timmy Doc also went nap as he picked up 5-44 for Clooney on a day when the bowlers seemed to be having the better of things.

The visitors were far from overawed as Darren Moan thumped 3 fours and 5 sixes in a quick 50 at the top of the order. Alan Colhoun isn’t renowned for being short of a big shot either and he reached the trees 5 times in his 41.

Derek Lynch added a more measured 34 as 'Clooney threatened to chase the target down, but four wickets for Kyle Dougherty helped keep Donemana inches in front as they held on to win by 7 runs.

Bready won a lower scoring affair just up the road in Ballymagorry where Irosh Samarasooriya was again among the runs.

The Sri Lankan hit 9 fours and a six in his 55 with Steve Lazars next best with 23 in the Magheramason side’s 162 all out. Levi Kerr and Jonny Robinson both claimed three wickets apiece for the Foxes.

The home side started slowly with the bat although as always, Brian Allen was proving difficult to shift, even though scoring had become a challenge. Davy Scanlon bowled well up front to claim 2-7 but Steve Lazars was to be the thorn in the hosts’ side as he became bowler number 5 to claim a five!

Lazars ran through the middle order and despite a defiant 51 from B.A, Fox Lodge were still 42 runs short when the last wicket fell.

Coleraine beat Ballyspallen in another slow-burner on the north coast. Stephen Hutchinson top scored with 25 for the Bannsiders, while Tyrone Graham added 23 in a total of 118 all out. Stuart Kennedy helped himself to three wickets for 'Spallen while Josh Wilson and Jacob Logan-Wilson claimed two each.

The Roe Valley men’s reply just never caught fire, Luke Gilfillan with 18 the best of their 79 all out while Stephen Hutchinson claimed the best return of the ‘fivefors’, stunning figures of 5-11 from 8 overs from the Coleraine skipper in a 39-run success.

Brigade won a really entertaining game at the Boathole after Iftikhar Hussain made 88 (10 fours, 3 sixes), David Barr 42 and Adam McDaid 29 in their total of 193-8. David Anthony picked up three wickets and Ian Macbeth a couple, but the Saints made a real fist of their reply.

Or rather Jack Macbeth did, as his 97 not out (10 fours, 4 sixes) kept the contest alive right until the end. Unfortunately the youngster couldn’t find company for any sustained period of time- brother Scott with 16 and dad Ian (15) the next highest scorers for the Donegal men in a reply of 164.

Andy Britton (4-30) was best with the ball for the Beechgrove side while David Barr and Nick Donnell picked up two wickets each.

And a great day for Bonds Glen to close out Saturday’s action as they hammered Glendermott by 108 runs. Raymond Curry was in great touch as he hit 8 fours and 4 sixes in his 67 while Mattie Barr hit 9 fours and 4 maximums in his 65. John Long added 44 and Johnny Haslett 26 not out in a grand total of 279.