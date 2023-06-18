Usman Azhar is stumped as Strabane lose to Brigade on Saturday.

​And not for the first time, their overseas man Blayde Capell was the man-of-the-moment, the scintillating South African has now scored 999 runs for the season after just 12 games. In this form, he looks very capable of beating Decker Curry’s all-time record of 1903 runs in a year.

Fox Lodge have moved right into the title picture as well, after Aaron Heywood’s team recorded their fourth win on the bounce- their only defeat so far coming on the opening day of the season at St Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We start the round-up at Eglinton however where Capell’s unbeaten 114 helped the Tyrone side to chase down the home side in a 3-wicket win.

Mike Erlank made 66, Andy Millar 35 and Robert McFarland 30* as the villagers set a target of 195-9; Matthew Campbell (4-47), Kenzie Hall (2-20) and Timmy Dougherty (2-32) combining with the ball to keep order for ’Clooney.

Capell timed the reply almost perfectly - 15 fours and a six in his even-time knock with Mark Gordon chipping in with 34 to steer them home.

The villagers were alive in the contest throughout to be fair, with Lee Ritchie, Richard Wylie and Josh Martin all claiming two wickets each, but they just couldn’t shift the man they wanted most as the visitors held on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigade actually went top after a comfortable 8-wicket win at Strabane Park saw them pick up 4 bonus points as opposed to Killyclooney’s two.

Kevin Gallagher showed real quality at the top of the Red Caps order - his 65 (7 fours, 2 sixes) accounting for exactly half of their 130 total.

Usman Azhar was next best with 26 but in the main the bowlers were on top here - Iftikhar Hussain with 3-18, Jamie Millar 3-31 and Ryan Macbeth 2-25.

Adam McDaid was again in good form with the bat - 8 fours and a six in his 68* with ‘Ifti’ adding 47 as Brigade won with plenty to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox Lodge made it four wins on the bounce as they were too strong for Glendermott at Ballymagorry.

A 75-run partnership between Jonny Robinson (59) and Brian Allen (55*) paved the way for ‘the yellows’ to make 199-5 after this one was reduced to 31 overs a side following heavy overnight rain.

Aidan Logue chipped in with 24* and Jason Milligan 23, while for the visitors, Curtis Ross and Adam Boyd picked up two wickets each.

Ben Mills’ side went into the game rooted to the bottom of the table and without a point, and despite Gihan Cloete (32) and Leyland McElwee (25) giving them a bright start with an opening stand of 66, it was all downhill from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the first wicket falling to the last, the Rectory lads added just 48 runs - Aaron Heywood (5-18) and Levi Kerr (4-33) ensuring their side’s cracking form continued.

Ardmore will be pleased with their start too as they posted an emphatic 8-wicket success at the Boathole.

There was another pretty spectacular collapse here too - Michael Rankin (21), David Lapsley (21) and Jack Macbeth (19) getting the Saints to 76-3 but with the next seven wickets adding a meagre 14 more in a total of 90 all out.

Dharm Singh (4-7) and Aviwe Mgijima (4-22) did the late damage and it was a relatively straightforward task from there for the Bleachgreen side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-form Harry Zimmerman made 40 not out, Rachit Gaur 24 and Mgijima 18 not out in their win.

Donemana, Bready and Coleraine also picked up important wins as the Long’s SuperValu table starts now to take shape.

Luke Gilfillan top scored with 50 as ’Spallen were dismissed for 92 by the Holm side - Jordan McGonigle showing all his craft to return figures of 6-15 while Geeth Kumara chipped in 3-24.

The visitors coasted to an 8-wicket verdict at their own pace with Jamie Huey making 30, DJ Dougherty 29, and Gary McClintock 23 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bready made the short journey to Burndennett and went back up the road with the spoils from a solid 6-wicket win. Niall McDonnell top scored for the hosts with 37 with Mark Doherty adding 26 and Conan Pollock 20 not out in their 145-9 from 40 overs.

Youngster Aaron Cooke bowled really well for his 3-20 with Jordan McCorkell taking 2-12 and Ian Young 2-30 for Davy Scanlon’s side.

Gavin Roulston was in sparkling form on his return to the old stomping ground - he hit 13 fours and 2 sixes in an unbeaten 90 at the top of the order. Bready did lose 4 wickets at the other end but Kyle Magee’s 21 helped Roulston lead their side to the win.

And Coleraine are holding their form too as they had 87 runs to spare over Bonds Glen at Sandel Lodge. Marcus Poskitt was among the runs again - he hit 64 with Ravi Karunaratne adding a very attacking 55 (5 sixes, 3 fours).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy Carson chipped in with 23 and Rory Knox 20 in the home team’s total of 217 - Kaelen and Sam Kincaid both picking up a couple of wickets for the bowling side.