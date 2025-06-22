The Daly's Bar quartet of Stephen Brady, Peter Doherty, Shea Moore and Joe Porter who have qualified for the NI Team Snooker Championship final.

​Daly's Bar will meet host club St. Patrick's 'A' in the final of the 2025 N.I. Team Championship after an emphatic 11-6 semi-final victory over Blackstaff 'B' at the St. Patrick's Snooker Club in Magherafelt on Tuesday evening.

Having defeated Longfield to make the last four, the Derry team were always in command of a high quality clash that saw the local quartet of Shea Moore, Peter Doherty, Joe Porter and Stephen Brady in fine form, Moore helping himself to a break of 62 en route to a brilliant 4-1 victory over Blackstaff's Sean McAnoy.

Brady too was in control of his individual match, leading Blackstaff's Tommy Ireland 3-1 by the time Daly's reached the magical 11 frame target.

Peter Doherty, who had hit a 71 break in the quarter-finals against Longfield, added another two frames to Daly's tally in his intriguing tussle with Sean Paul McAuley, the Blackstaff player hitting a 78 break as they duo shared four frames.

And rounding off a great evening work for the Derry boys was Joe Porter who finished his match with David O'Neill at two frames apiece as Daly's eased across the finish line and into the decider, the date or which will be confirmed in the next few days.

And there they will meet their hosts, St. Patrick's 'A' after the Magherafelt team accounted for Blackstaff 'A' by 11-7 last week.

St. Patrick's Shea McConville was in superb form in the opening match as a number of 30 plus breaks secured a 4-1 win over Chris Ferguson who himself had an excellent break of 88 in frame 4.

The home side's Brian Milne had St. Patrick's with on foot in the final when he also won 4-1, this time defeating Kevin Quin but George Vance Jnr stemmed the tide for Blackstaff when he led Paul Currie 3-1.

However, with St. Pat's Patrick McConville sharing four frames with Ron Mc Keown, the Magherafelt men had reached their target of 11 to set up an all Derry clash against Daly's.