Excitement is building as the 2022 Qatar World Cup has kicked off. 32 teams are set to battle it out to be crowned world champions. France are defending champions, after dispatching Croatia 4-1 in the final back in 2018.

Whilst the World Cup in Qatar is definitely unconventional, meaning it has to be hosted over the winter, tradition still prevails as the host nation will get the tournament underway as they face Ecuador on Sunday. Completing group A are the Netherlands and Senegal.

Fans have already begun to plot England’s route to the final, paired in a group with Wales, the United States and Iran. England’s World Cup campaign got underway on Monday November 21 which saw a 6-2 win against Iran.

And, thanks to National World, plotting England’s route to the final has been made easier with a World Cup 2022 wall chart. Just click and save the image below, or download a PDF version via this link , onto your computer, use it as your background or print off at home.

Included on the wall chart is all the information you need for the upcoming World Cup, including fixtures, kick off times and venues. With 64 games to take place across November and December, it is easy to keep track of who’s won and lost with the wall chart.

When does the World Cup get underway?

The World Cup will begin on Sunday (November 20) as Qatar faces Ecuador. The game will kick off at 4pm GMT.

All 32 teams at the World Cup are split into eight groups, with the top two teams in the group progressing to the knockout stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full World Cup groups

Group A:

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B:

Advertisement Hide Ad

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

Advertisement Hide Ad

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Advertisement Hide Ad