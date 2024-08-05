Shelbourne 0 Derry City 0

SHELBOURNE remain in the box seat in the race for the Premier Division title as the Dubliners played out a scoreless draw against 10 man Derry City at Tolka Park.

Damien Duff's side remain three points clear of their nearest rivals at the top with a game in hand and the ex-Ireland international will no doubt be the happiest of the two managers as the teams played out a third draw of the season.

Derry were hoping to move top for the first time since the start of March with a win and looked the most dangerous in the opening half.

Derry City Ruaidhrí Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 41

Michael Duffy was presented with three big chances to break the deadlock and was twice denied by big saves from Conor Kearns.

City defender Sam Todd's sending off for a second bookable offence on 35 minutes was the turning point in a game the visitors were dominating.

Despite having the numerical advantage Shelbourne managed just a single shot on target throughout the match, Harry Wood's shot from distance parried clear by Brian Maher on the hour mark.

Neither team could find a winner in the end and it's a case of as you were at the top of the table - a seventh draw in the last 11 league meetings between the two teams!

Ruaidhri Higgins stressed the match wasn't a 'must-win' clash for his troops given there were 10 games left in their title run-in and he won't be too despondent after this result given the early sending off. Higgins will be hoping his team are still in with a chance of securing a first title in 27 years when Shels come to Brandywell on the final day of the season. There's lots of football and twists and turns to come before then!

Man of the match, Cameron Dummigan who was a major presence in the centre of Derry's midfield said the Candy Stripes were 'happy' with the point in the end given Todd's early dismissal.

"Once we went down to 10 men we knew it was going to be difficult but the boys dealt well with it," he said. "Obviously we wanted to win the game and our goal was still to win the game but the boys dug deep and defended as a unit.

"When you come to this venue and go down to 10 men it's going to be difficult so we're happy with it."

The Candy Stripes started well, forcing Shelbourne deep in their own half during the early stages.

And the visitors came so close to breaking the deadlock on 15 minutes but for a brilliant save from Shels keeper Conor Kearns.

A free-kick from wide on the left was met by the head of Todd and Ciaran Coll then headed into the penalty area where Pat Hoban's glancing header fell to Duff eight yards from goal. The winger got beyond the last man but his right footed volley was beaten away by Kearns low to his right hand post. Shels were momentarily rocked but Derry couldn't capitalise.

Duffy was again causing problems five minutes later as he raced on a precision pass from Dummigan. However, when the winger cut back outside onto his left foot to get away from Sam Bone, his eventual strike sailed high and wide of the target.

The game suddenly swung in Shelbourne's favour on 35 minutes when Todd was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Liam Burt who turned the Derry centre half deep inside the Shels half before being dragged down. The Derry bench were furious with the decision while Mark Connolly was shown a yellow card for his protestations.

Kearns' sloppy pass from defence went straight to the feet of Duffy who drove towards goal before unleashing his shot but the Shels keeper managed to block the winger's effort and the danger was cleared.

Shels broke quickly at the other end and when Will Jarvis played the ball into the penalty area it was played back into the path of Wood but his shot was charged down by Dummigan as the game began to open up.

Wood then dragged a shot from 25 yards wide of the target in first half stoppage time as the Dubliners grew in confidence.

The teams went in at the break deadlocked but that sending off flipped the game on its head as Derry faced an uphill task in the second half.

It was an encouraging start to the second period however and when Ben Doherty sent a threatening cross from the left flank into the box, Hoban rose highest but his downward header was gathered by Keanrs on 53 minutes.

Shelbourne's first strike on target arrived just short of the hour mark when Wood latched onto the ball 20 yards from the Derry goal and his powerful first time effort was parried away by Brian Maher.

Shels substitute Ali Coote did well to bring the ball down inside the area before his low strike across the face of goal took a slight deflection and went behind for a corner with 15 minutes to go.

Neither side could muster any further clear cut chances and couldn't be separated at the final whistle.

Derry, who recorded a first clean sheet in four games, turn attention to the visit of Dundalk to Brandywell on Friday while Shels travel to Sligo Rovers on Saturday and it's still all to play for.

Derry City: Maher: Coll, Connolly, Todd, Doherty; McMullan (Kelly 69), Dummigan, O'Reilly, Duffy (Mullen 78); Patching; Hoban; Subs Not Used - Ryan, Boyce, Whelan, Diallo, Davenport, McEneff, Barr.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Bone, Griffin, Ledwidge; Lunney, Coyle (Caffrey h-t), Wood (Tulloch 73), Burt (Coote 74), Jarvis; Martin (Smith 57); Subs Not Used - Healy, O'Sullivan, Cailloce, Ring.

Referee - Damien Macgraith.