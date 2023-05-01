Ireland international James McClean was among the attendance at a sold out Brandywell for the visit of champions Shamrock Rovers who wiped the smiles off the faces of the hopeful City support with a clinical display.

Ruaidhri Higgins would no doubt have welcomed Wigan star, McClean on the pitch to inject some urgency in attack during a dismal first half where Rovers did the damage with a sensational goal from Richie Towell and a 35 yard strike into an empty net from man of the match Jack Byrne.

After a brilliant win against St Pat’s on Friday night, there was plenty of optimism ahead of the visit of the champions and our photographer George Sweeney captured plenty of happy faces around the Brandywell venue before events turned slightly sour on the pitch.

