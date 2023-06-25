31 brilliant Derry City fans snaps with a special guest appearance from Ireland centurion James McClean
James McClean was presented with a signed, framed Derry City jersey by the club to mark his 100th international cap for Ireland on a night when the Brandywell outfit returned to winning ways.
By Simon Collins
Published 25th Jun 2023, 23:31 BST
Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand at the Lone Moor Road venue on Friday night to capture some smiling faces in the crowd. Check out these fantastic snaps and if you recognise anyone make sure to tag and share. Also look out for one of Derry City’s new recruits who makes an appearance alongside his partner and young son.
Page 1 of 8