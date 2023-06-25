News you can trust since 1772
James McClean and Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured, at the Brandywell Stadium, on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney.
James McClean and Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured, at the Brandywell Stadium, on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 66

31 brilliant Derry City fans snaps with a special guest appearance from Ireland centurion James McClean

James McClean was presented with a signed, framed Derry City jersey by the club to mark his 100th international cap for Ireland on a night when the Brandywell outfit returned to winning ways.
By Simon Collins
Published 25th Jun 2023, 23:31 BST

Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand at the Lone Moor Road venue on Friday night to capture some smiling faces in the crowd. Check out these fantastic snaps and if you recognise anyone make sure to tag and share. Also look out for one of Derry City’s new recruits who makes an appearance alongside his partner and young son.

Young fans at the Derry City versus Cork City game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Young fans at the Derry City versus Cork City game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Fans arrive for the Derry City versus Cork City game at the Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Fans arrive for the Derry City versus Cork City game at the Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Erin McClean, Tony O'Doherty, James McClean, Oliver and James' son James pictured at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Erin McClean, Tony O'Doherty, James McClean, Oliver and James' son James pictured at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Young fans at the Derry City versus Cork City game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: George Sweeney.

Young fans at the Derry City versus Cork City game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: George Sweeney.

