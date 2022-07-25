38 Foyle Cup Finals Weekend Pictures

Coleraine under-12's striker Keelan Walker tries an acrobatic overhead kick during Saturday's under-12's final against Maiden City Academy. Picture by Keith Moore

The hugely popular O'Neills Foyle Cup came to a close on Saturday afternoon ending a fantastic Festival of Football, which was played in glorious weather over six days and across three counties.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:00 am

It was another record-breaking event that saw 455 teams taking part in 2,000 games. And once again the prestigious competition attracted major teams from across America, Europe, England, Scotland and Ireland.

The Maiden City Academy under-12's celebrate one of their goals during their Foyle Cup Under-12's victory against Coleraine F.C. at the Brandywell on Saturday. Picture by Keith Moore

Maiden City Academy under-12's player Aedan Smith goes down in the penalty area under pressure from Coleraine's George McClean. Picture by Keith Moore

Coleraine player Conor Wilson battles with Maiden City Academy's Ronan Gray during the O'Neill's Foyle Cup under-12's final on Saturday. Picture by Keith Moore

John Murphy from O'Neill's pictured with the Maiden City Academy team which lifted the O'Neill's Foyle Cup Under-12's Cup at the Brandywell on Saturday. Picture by Keith Moore

