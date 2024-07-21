Being the largest youth soccer tournament on the island, and with most records beaten at this year’s event, the tournament also witnessed a wider representation than ever before including more female participants in more age groups than previous years, as well as the continuation and expansion of a sports with disability category.

Thousands of players came from across the whole of Ireland, the UK, Europe and the USA to compete against each other in over 18 categories. The tournament took place over six days all around the North West with matches played on pitches throughout Derry, Strabane, Donegal and Limavady. Many of the teams and officials stayed in the area giving a boost to the local economy with overnight stays and eating out.

As one of the most important events in the calendar for those involved in hospitality and tourism, the O'Neill’s Foyle Cup regularly ensures high occupancy rates throughout the week of the competition and this year was no exception.

Speaking at the conclusion of the record-breaking event, Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup secretary said: “The event gives the boys and girls involved the chance to impress their families and friends with their footballing skills as well as the many local and cross-channel scouts who show up annually looking at the talent on show.

"(It was ) Yet another record breaker as this year we had over 740 teams from the length and breadth of Ireland, UK and Europe, as well as teams from the United States. That equates to more than 13,000 young players, both male and female, and includes those who took part in our successful sports with disability football tournament – our largest ever again, and it keeps going from strength-to-strength. This year we have used more than 50 different venues to get all the games played!"

Mr. Devlin went on to express how beneficial the tournament was to the local economy and highlighted the money it brings in to the north-western counties.

"Let’s not forget the Foyle Cup continues to grow,” he added, “This year we believe there has been more than 14,000 bed nights. The income generated from the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup is in the region of £6m-£8m, giving an enormous and vital cash injection into the economy of Derry and indeed, the wider region.”

The Foyle Cup secretary also paid tribute to all those many volunteers behind the scenes who helped make this year's event better than ever.

"We have been going since 1992 and this has been our best year ever with all records broken yet again. Playing a major part in that success is the many volunteers who give freely of their time year-after-year. A big thank you to them all!

"Once again the feedback we have received from visiting clubs is a testament to the warm and friendly welcome they received everywhere they have gone, with a high standard of service and a high quality of accommodation and hospitality in general.

"The teams have reported back to us that the level of football, the standard of the pitches, the professionalism of all the volunteers involved in O'Neill’s Foyle Cup make this exactly the kind of competitive but friendly footballing tournament they want to bring their teams to and many have already expressed an interest in next year's event.”

John Murphy from O’Neill’s said the company were delighted once again to be a part of another very successful Foyle Cup. Speaking at Saturday’s finals, he said: "As proud sponsors of the Foyle Cup, we at O'Neill’s are delighted to celebrate another successful tournament. This year it was amazing to see a record number of teams participating, and it highlights the continuous growing passion for football in our community. The opening parade was a spectacular event, showcasing the unity and spirit of the thousands of players, families, and supporters.

"We hope everyone enjoyed the week of football as much as we did. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone involved in the Foyle Cup for their hard work in making this tournament happen. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!”

In concluding, Philip Devlin said it was important to remember the many funders who continually support the tournament year-after-year, adding: “The Foyle Cup committee extend our thanks to our many sponsors including Derry Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, O’Neills Sports, Inner City Trust, Seagate, Brunswick Moviebowl, Oddlygood, Derry Credit Union, Springtown Fuels and Diamond Corrugated.”

