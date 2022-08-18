Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Institute manager Brian Donaghey hopes to add at least one more player to his squad. Picture by George Sweeney

McLaughlin joined from Derry City and Coyle from Greencastle, with both waiting on international clearance. Donaghey also confirmed that he hopes to add at least one more player before the transfer window shuts.

“If we can get Orrin’s and Jack’s clearances sorted then they’ll hopefully be added to the squad for Saturday,” he insisted.

“It has been a long process and while I wanted to get business done early, it just didn’t work that way so that was a learning experience for me as well. I always remained confidence that we would get the right type of player in eventually.

“We’re sitting now with a really, really healthy squad. We’ve added Jack and Orrin this week and if we get another one across the line that will probably be all our business done for the summer.

“We’re also waiting on international clearance for Alonso Clark, so that hopefully will be three extra bodies for the Annagh game.

“Listen Jack Coyle can be whatever he wants to be. Technically he’s very, very gifted. I watched him numerous times last year and John Quigg did a great job with him at Greencastle. If he can hit the ground running and start getting assists and goals then I think our fans will enjoy watching him and hopefully he can contribute quite a lot to us in the coming season.

“Orrin has been on the bench at Derry on numerous occasions but he’s one that was maybe surplus to requirements with Ruaidhrí (Higgins) at the moment, so we’ve taken advantage of his availability and I’m really looking forward to working with Orrin.