Institute manager Brian Donaghey hopes to add a few players this week to his squad. Picture by George Sweeney

The 21-year-old, whose father is Derry City legend, Liam, has joined from Inishowen League side Greencastle and Donaghey was full of praise for their manager, John Quigg, after getting the deal completed.

The former Cliftonville coach admits Coyle will need time but is confident he has all the attributes to be a success and revealed he should be available for this weekend’s clash against Annagh United.

“We have signed young Jack Coyle from Greencastle and I would like to go on record about how professional both John Quigg and Greencastle were as a club, in working to get this deal done,” stated Donaghey.

“Jack is a very bright talent. He is very good technically and will definitely give us something different up top.

“The squad is starting to take shape, I’m maybe two or three signings away. We also have Mark McFadden back from America this weekend, so he should be available soon. We are getting a few of our better players back and we’ll definitely strengthen this week so we should have a healthy 16/18 players come the end of the transfer window.”

The Waterside men suffered an opening day defeat at title contenders Dundela but Donaghey was pleased with his side’s overall display. In fact he felt they deserved at least a point from Saturday’s encounter.

Christopher Rodgers’ second half strike earned the Belfast men the points, but Donaghey was disappointed his team didn’t take the clear cut chances they created in Wilgar Park.

“We were really good actually and I felt we at least deserved a draw. Their chairman actually said that to me after the game,” explained the ’Stute boss.

“We missed three or four really, really good chances and the last few times we were up there, we probably didn’t create three or four chances so we were always in the game.

“Unfortunately we switched off at a corner and got punished after the lad (Christopher Rodgers) swivelled and hit it into the net. Up until then we had coped with everything they threw at us and to be honest they’re probably going to be the favourites for the league this season.