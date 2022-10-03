Institute manager Brian Donaghey took positives from Saturday's narrow defeat at Loughgall.

Nathaniel Ferris' penalty on 30 minutes won the Villagers the points, but Donaghey felt the home side's game management played a big part in their victory.

"To be honest I didn't think it was a penalty, it was really, really harsh," he stated.

"The first 25 minutes we were really, really good and well on top and they didn't cause us any problems and they got the penalty and that shook us a wee bit because I don't think anyone apart from the assistant thought it was a penalty.

"You always gauge by their reaction, not particularly our reaction, but not one of their players or bench appealed for a penalty.

"Look it's maybe cuteness and professionalism on Mark Patton's part, but I think he knows that he got away with one.

"But listen he uses experience and a wee bit guile and craft and in fairness as we're a young side I think that's something we're going to have to learn, but that just comes with experience.

"We're maybe a wee bit too honest and naive, just stuff like at times experienced players kill the game by holding their head, even though their ankle is their problem, because if he holds his head then the game has to be stopped, just wee stuff like that."

Despite the loss, the Stute boss was pleased by the majority of his team's performance.

"As I said there was nothing in the game before they scored," he explained. "Jamie Dunne probably should have scored when he went clean through early on. Quite early on we were able to play through them quite a bit and with the strong wind they were over hitting stuff out of play, so we were quite comfortable until they scored.

"To be to them after they took the lead, they had probably a five or ten minute spell where they maybe could have gone further ahead, if the truth is to be told.

"I have to admit they started brighter than us in the second half and until the 60 mark they were better than us, look their a decent side and they've got good width in the team, good mobility in midfield, strong at the back and have a threat up front, but in the remaining 30 minutes we came back into the game.

"Ronan McAleer probably should have scored as he was inch away from one, Burkie (Cormac Burke) was also an inch away from a header and we flashed a couple across the face of the box.

"Look overall I was a wee bit disappointed to be honest, but I would say they're the best team we have played so far. They ended last season and have carried that form into this year."

Donaghey also conceded that some of his 'big players' didn't perform to their best.

"I have to be honest we had four or five players who didn't really perform and we were still able to go away to the leaders and get beat by a dubious penalty, so because of that there's a lot of positives as well," he said.