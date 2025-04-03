Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​TIERNAN Lynch reckons Brandywell Stadium's North Stand can be Derry City's 'Kop' end as the club prepares to welcome 850 supporters into the £2million new development at the ground tonight.

The stand has been fully funded by the Brandywell club and will accommodate 1,750 extra seats at the venue and 2,800 standing when it's fully operational.

It will be at 50% capacity for tonight's test event as Derry welcome Cork City to Foyleside in the first of two home fixtures and Lynch has challenged his team to give the supporters something to 'cheer about' with a performance to match the occasion.

"We're really looking forward to it,” said the Derry boss. “It's always nice to be at home.

"The fans have been absolutely brilliant for all our home games up to date.

"Unfortunately we probably haven't given them enough back and hopefully we can build on that on Friday night and give them something to cheer about."

The Belfast man has been impressed by the works done of the North Stand and the new facilities at the Brandywell Road end of the ground and believes it will further enhance the atmosphere on match nights.

"That's what we have to build towards. We want that [North Stand] to be our Kop. We want that to be the area of the ground where they're sucking that ball into the net as the saying goes.

Derry City’s Tiernan Lynch at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney.

"It will definitely add to the atmosphere. The atmosphere has already been excellent in all the home games so far but I think this will definitely add to that. Hopefully we can do our part on the pitch and make it nice and noisy."

After picking up four points from their travels at two notoriously difficult venues in Sligo and at Shamrock Rovers, the incentive is to collect another three tonight which would mark an encouraging return.

However, Tim Clancy’s Cork City are unbeaten in their last three and improving.

"They're actually a good footballing side and Tim has them trying to play and play the right way which is great.

"We're under no illusions as to how difficult it's going to be. We watched one or two of their games over the weekend and it's going to be a tough ask but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

Derry have scored just three goals in their last five outings and it’s an area Lynch knows they need to address.

“The boys are working really hard every day, we're trying to implement and get better at the things that our game model is trying to bring out.

“We've stopped conceding stupid goals and I think we can build on that. What we now need to do is start scoring goals at the other end.

"I felt against Rovers on Friday night, we were very good out of possession and in possession at times we could've caused more problems than we did.

"I'm not going to stand and tell lies, I still think we're a million miles away from where we want to be but I think as every day passes you can see little signs.

"They're becoming a very close bunch, a really good bunch of boys and they keep working really hard.

"If you get that commitment and drive, desire and passion we got on Friday night, with the ability that's in our team it will always shine through.”

Gavin Whyte has been an unused sub for Derry’s last three matches and City fans are still waiting to see the best of the exciting attacker.

Lynch believes it won’t be long before he’s firing on all cylinders.

“Hopefully not too far. Gavin was one that we probably could've thrown in a little bit earlier and taken more of a chance on but we just didn't think it was worth it.

"He needed to get himself to a level of fitness where he was going to be able to come in and play and great credit to Gavin he's doing a phenomenal amount of work. After training, double sessions, three sessions a day at times and now hopefully we've got him to a place where it's time to up his game-time.”