Wrexham skipper James McClean tussles with Sydie Peck of Sheffield United.

BRAVE WREXHAM captain James McClean reported to training this morning after crashing his black Audi and sustaining cuts and bruises in a single car road traffic collision.

The Derry man's car was towed away from the scene near Wrexham Golf Club after 'significant' damage including a smashed windscreen as he made his way into training in treacherous driving conditions caused by fog and ice.

Thankfully a police statement reported there were 'no serious injuries' at the scene and the former Ireland international still managed to turn out at Wrexham’s Colliers Park where he is currently undergoing further medical checks.

Wrexham AFC released a statement confirming a first team player was involved in a car accident on his way to training.

James McClean

"Wrexham AFC can confirm that a first-team player has been involved in a car accident this morning on his way to training.

"It was a single car accident with no other vehicles involved and the relevant local authorities were quickly present at the scene.

"The player reported to the club this morning and will undergo further medical checks."

North Wales Police said: “Shortly before 9am this morning (Wednesday, January 22), we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A534 in Wrexham, near to Wrexham Golf Club.

“Officers and colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which had blocked the road until the vehicle was recovered shortly before 10am. No serious injuries were reported from the scene.”

McClean, a father of four young children, is due to be in action tomorrow night [Thursday] in a top-of-the-table clash in League One against Birmingham City.

The car crash comes in a week where the Creggan native hit the headlines for being subjected to abuse from Shrewsbury Town fans during last Thursday’s 2-1 loss and on social media afterwards.

McClean was targeted by Shrewsbury fans with footage showing objects being thrown from the stands in the direction of the player during the game.

Those actions promoted Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson to call on the EFL to do more to protect McClean from the abuse the midfielder receives during games.

"Occasionally the level of abuse goes too far and I'm not sure enough is done about it," Parkinson said.

"People are quite quick to jump on the back of players for stepping out of line and referees are quick to give people yellow cards.

"Then I think what are the EFL doing about the level of abuse Jimmy gets on a week to week basis and for me it's nowhere near enough.

"But unfortunately I don't think my words are going to be enough to change that.”

The EFL is investigating crowd incidents during the game at Shrewsbury, when stewards had to form a barricade as McClean went to take a throw-in in front of home fans.

"I feel for James because the level of abuse he gets is something I've never witnessed for a player," Parkinson added.

"He's a great lad and it's human nature that will spill over with him. Go back to the Barnsley game, Birmingham away and obviously the other day and for anybody that's difficult to deal with.

"But he's a tough character and he's focusing on what he's got to do on the pitch

"And we're working with him to block everything out and concentrate on bringing to the team what he has done every since he's been here which is great honesty, incredible drive and determination for the group and real leadership qualities.

"I know on Thursday night our supporters are going to be right behind Jimmy because he deserves that and because he's been a brilliant signing for us."