BRIAN Maher has vowed to ‘put right’ the disappointments of last season after penning a new two year deal with Derry City.

The Brandywell club announced the return of the talented 24 year-old goalkeeper on Tuesday 48 hours after Adam O’Reilly signed a new contract which also keeps him on Foyleside until at least the end of the 2026 season.

With plenty of interest in Maher from Ireland, England and on the continent, it comes as a major boost for new boss Tiernan Lynch who appears to be saying all the right things when it comes to convincing last season’s out of contract players to return.

The Dubliner arrived at the start of 2022 and has made 128 appearances to date- playing in all but a handful of games in his three years here.

Maher’s relationship with goalkeeping coach, Michael Dougherty, was clearly an influence in his decision and the Belfast man was thrilled to see the deal over the line.

“I am absolutely delighted that Brian has agreed to sign a new two year contract and remain a Derry City player” he said.

“I believe it shows the faith and belief that he has both in himself and in the club, to help bring success back to Derry.

“He is an outstanding goalkeeper and person- the level of interest across Ireland, England and Europe in trying to acquire his signature confirms that.

“The fact that he has trusted myself and the club to continue to help him develop and perform at the highest level over the next two years, tells you what playing for Derry City means to him.

“Brian and I have a fantastic relationship, as I do with all the goalkeepers at the club. We have a really talented, exciting and hungry group of young goalkeepers who want to bring the best out of each other and be collectively successful for this football club”.

For his part, the City ‘keeper admitted he was really happy to have his future formally sorted out.

“I am absolutely delighted to extend my contract with Derry City FC. Derry has been my home for the last three years and I have built up a special relationship with the supporters and that is something that I cherish.

“After sitting down with those around me and taking a bit of time to weigh everything up I decided this was where I wanted to be and to try put right what happened at the end of last year.

“Having spoken to Tiernan and listening to his plans for the club, I am excited to play my part, and I look forward to getting stuck in.”