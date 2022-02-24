Brian Maher wants Derry City No.1 spot for keeps after ‘proud’ debut

Ireland U21 international goalkeeper Brian Maher wants to keep hold of Derry City's No.1 shirt for the visit of Shamrock Rovers.

The Ireland U21 international described his Derry City debut at Oriel Park as a ‘proud moment’ with members of his family watching on from the stands at Oriel Park as Ruaidhri Higgins’ side twice clawed back a deficit to earn a 2-2 draw.His decision to leave St Pat’s after four years and step down a level in search of regular senior football at Bray Wanderers was justified as Maher’s performances, particularly at international level, paved the way for a long term deal at Derry City where he didn’t have long to wait for his debut.

“It was a proud moment to make my debut in such a big game,” said the keeper who was named in the PFA First Division Team of the Year in 2020, “You draw on those experiences with Ireland and learn a lot that you can bring into games like this. I left Pat’s to play in big games and play senior football with a view to coming back to the Premier Division again.”

Maher says relishing being a part of Higgins’ exciting team which he hopes will get fans off their seats this season and he was disappointed his debut didn’t end in victory.

“Every time we attacked people were off their seats. We’ve got stuff to build on and it’s early days but we’re a new team and hopefully we can take those steps.

“We’re a little bit disappointed not to come away with three points but that’s a sign of where we’re going as a team. We want to win every game and when we don’t we’re disappointed.

“There’s a lot of positives and things we can improve on as well but it’s only game one and we’re still gelling as a team.”

Who Derry’s goalkeeper would be for the opening day clash was a topic of much debate leading into last Friday’s game with Nathan Gartside and Maher pushing each other all the way during pre-season. The 21 year-old revealed he was officially told at a matchday team meeting that he would start against Dundalk and was delighted to get the nod.

“You work as hard as you can in the hope you get the nod,” he continued. “Once it comes you want to keep the spot, play well for the team and win games for this club.

“I found out properly today (Friday) but you’re fully focussed all week. Whether you play or not, you have to be ready.”

Maher didn’t do his reputation any harm at all with an assured display despite the concession of two goals, neither of which he could do too much to prevent. Perhaps he could've be more decisive in coming to claim the corner which led to the second goal but conditions weren't in his favour as the ball held up in the swirling winds.

He was called into action early in the game when he turned Sam Bone’s low drive around the post before another strike from the Dundalk right back also had to be dealt with smartly. Another two fine saves to deny Dan Williams and Pat Hoban in the second half further enhanced his reputation in horrendous conditions for a keeper.

“It was really hard. You could see, especially in the first half, the wind was worse and anything in and around the edge of the box they just wanted to shoot because they had that breeze behind them. You just have to be ready for it and I managed to get one around the post.”

For Stephen Bradley’s opener, there was little he could do.

“It was a good finish, especially the way he’s come from his right foot to his left foot very fast. Once he’s come inside he had the whole goal to hit and finished it well.

“The second goal, there were bodies everywhere and it looked like Eoin (Toal) was fouled but whether it’s a foul or not it’s disappointing to concede from a set piece. Pretty much most of the night they tried to put it into the goalline with the wind and we dealt with 90 percent of that so it was disappointing to concede that. Having said that, to come from behind twice was really encouraging.”

It was the Dubliner’s first taste of Derry’s ‘unbelievable’ travelling support and he can’t wait to experience the atmosphere on Friday night when the Candy Stripes host champions, Shamrock Rovers.

“The fans were unbelievable. They were non-stop all night, even when we went a goal behind twice they were still going and going. They didn’t let us down - unbelievable.