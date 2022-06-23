The talented midfielder, who only returned from a recent groin issue, now looks certain to sit out next month’s European Conference League tie against Riga FC after injuring his foot.

“We got news that Dummigan will now miss a decent period of time as he suffered a tear on the sole of his foot,” explained Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins, “Eoin (Toal) has an ankle problem and we’re hoping he isn’t too far away, Ronan Boyce has also an injury to the sole of his foot. They’re strange injuries but they have happened.

“So Dummigan, Boyce, Toal, (Ciaron) Harkin and (Michael) Duffy are all out, around 25-30 per cent of the senior players unavailable, which is a kick in the teeth but we have to suck it up and get on with it.

Derry City’s Cameron Dummigan look set to be out of action for a number of weeks after suffering a tear on the sole of his foot. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

“We have had to deal with it all season and it’s part of football.”

The Brandywell men travel to bottom side, UCD, tomorrow night before taking on Bohemians at Dalymount Park ahead of the two legged European tie against Latvian side, Riga, so Higgins knows the squad is going to have to step up in the coming weeks.

“We need as many people fit as possible but we can’t seem to get any real continuity at the minute through injuries, but that’s an opportunity for other people,” he explained.

“You saw Caoimhin Porter come in last week and do exceptionally well and I’m sure it’ll open up for him over the next few weeks.”

The Candy Stripes travel to the Students looking to secure their first victory in seven games, a disappointing run of form that has seen City draw four times in matches which Higgins feels his team should have won.

“It’s obviously frustrating when you have only lost the same amount of games as the league leaders but the draws have hurt us,” he added.

“When you analyse the draws, a lot of those games should have been out of sight by half-time but football is about taking your chances and we have got to take chances when they come.

“We’re creating chances but the hardest thing in football to do is putting the ball in the back of the net. It’s worrying if you aren’t creating chances, so you would hope that will turn soon.

In April, Derry secured an impressive 7-1 win over Andrew Myler’s side, but since that mauling at the Brandywell, Higgins has felt the Dubliners have bounced back well and tomorrow evening he is expecting a much tougher test, especially as the game is at ‘The Bowl’.

“If you look at their recent results at home, they have drawn with Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Dundalk, so they’re no mugs,” he stated.

“We have beaten them twice already but we know that we need to go down there and try to take the game to them and win it.

“They recovered really well after that game at Brandywell. They went to Finn Park and won and, as I said, they’ll have a lot of good results at home. They haven’t won loads of games at home but they’ve drawn a lot against some of the better sides.

“They’ve lost narrowly and could easily have taken a point last week against St Pat’s at Inchicore so if we go down there and don’t perform then we won’t get the result that we want.”

The Limavady man also confirmed that he will travel to Latvia on Saturday to see their European Conference League opponents Riga FC host leaders Valmiera, in a top of the table clash.