​CARL WINCHESTER admits he's happy to do the ‘dirty work’ and let Derry City's creative players shine as the Belfast man targets achieving 'something special' with the Brandywell club.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder's bustling industry, his ability to win the ball back and his overall selfless work in the middle of the park set the tone and allowed the club's more offensive players the freedom to attack against Bohemians on Friday night.

His League of Ireland debut against Shelbourne at Tolka Park proved a real 'eye-opener' for the former Shrewsbury Town captain but he certainly found his feet in his Brandywell bow against Bohs and relished every minute of it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm one of those players that will just give my all for the team," said the Belfast man.

"We've got players in this team that are capable of going and winning games. It's important that I do the dirty work for them and I accept that because I made a career out of it towards the back end of my career and I'm happy enough to do that.

"Tonight, to a man, everyone was top class. Last week wasn't good enough, we know that as a squad. Everyone, it wasn't acceptable. We thought coming into this game it would be a tough game but with the crowd behind us we owed everyone a performance and I think we did that."

Winchester clearly fed off the passion from the Brandywell terraces and was enjoying himself when Derry's backs were against the wall, battling the swirling wind and Bohs late rally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was evidence that this Derry team can be resolute, gritty and come out fighting when the chips are down and their character in question after an opening day humbling.

Derry City's Carl Winchester, Ronan Boyce and Michael Duffy salute fans after the game against Bohemians. Photograph: George Sweeney

"You need that in your team. You need people who are going to dig in and do the dirty stuff. You probably don't get the credit the forward players will but you're important for that team to create chances and let them shine so it's so important for me to do that stuff off the ball because it lets them lads go forward and do their thing."

One of those 'shining lights' was matchwinner Michael Duffy whose 10th minute free-kick was worthy of the victory and entrance fee alone.

"What a player," he exclaimed. "He's been one of the shining lights and best players in this league for years. I always tried to keep track of the league and he was a name that always came up. Michael Duffy. "I played with him in the Northern Ireland youth set-ups and he was unbelievable. There's no doubt he has the quality which is good enough to win any game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a great lad. Comes in every day, works his socks off and sets the standards for the young lads. Any young lad who's a winger, you need to be watching Mickey Duffy because his workrate off the ball is unbelievable as well. On the ball he produces moments like that." Tiernan Lynch had said it would be a case of 'horses for courses' this season and he changed the 4-4-2 formation utilised at Shels to a more productive and effective 4-1-4-1 where Winchester was able to sit and protect the back four.

Derry City players and fans pay tribute to the late Vinny Cunningham at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I thought we got the tactics spot on. We worked on it all week in training and it worked. It was 1-0 but I don't think they really threatened our goal to be honest. It was important after last week that we kept a clean sheet and now it's time to build upon it.

"Listen, it [conditions] was tough. Brian [Maher] had a goalkick and it just swerved back in the second half but you have to be adaptable in those situations. Thankfully today we were."

Lynch's sending off early in the first half for leaving his technical area when marching to the defence of Shane Ferguson who clashed with Bohs boss Alan Reynolds, served to galvanise the crowd and the players. Winchester believes that siege mentality being developed at Brandywell will be crucial to any success this team enjoys this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important as a team. It's going to be a long, tough season and we're going to have ups and downs but as we said in the changing room, whatever happens we need to stick together because that's what teams do - you stick together no matter what happens.

"It takes a while for everything to click, and stuff like that today, clean sheets, that will build confidence into the squad and hopefully home and away we can do the ugly side and play. We have a team that can do both so why not achieve something special this season?"

There were quite a few Belfast accents around the stadium on Friday night with Liam Boyce responsible for bringing plenty of family and friends down the M2 for the game.

Winchester's dad and friend were down to watch his home debut and he's certain there will be a few extra City fans attending games from his neck of the woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My da and my mate were down. Boycie I think he brought a good few people today but we'll get more and more down. A lot of people couldn't make it tonight but throughout the season we'll have a lot of the Belfast lads down."

So what's his first impressions of the league and the standard of competition?

"It's a really good standard with some really good players. I've played against loads of lads that have come over to England and League One and did really well. So I knew coming over it was going to be a tough league.

"I found it a really good standard and I'm enjoying it. I'm loving it and I'm so excited for it." Up next is another home match, this time Waterford are the visitors and Winchester is hoping to gather momentum.

"We will do our work on it all week in training and suss out how they play. We will do our thing on and off the ball like we did today. Tactically I thought we got it down to a tee."