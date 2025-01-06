Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​WILL Patching says he's grateful to Derry City and the League of Ireland for helping mould him into the player he is now ahead of a new challenge with Carlisle United.

The 26 year-old is back home in Manchester after five years spent in Ireland and he reckons he returns to England with much more maturity and experience as he gives EFL League Two another shot.

Patching left Notts County for Dundalk in November 2019 as a 21 year-old and struggled to get into Vinny Perth's starting eleven before securing a loan move to Derry City under Declan Devine in early 2021 where he quickly established himself as a key player.

A permanent switch to Foyleside under Ruaidhrí Higgins followed in 2022 and he went on to make 131 appearances, scoring 35 goals during a stint where he helped the club to two FAI Cup Finals, a memorable run in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers and two runners-up spots in the league.

Derry City’s Will Patching celebrates an injury time goal against Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell.

Last season didn't end well for the club as they limped to a fourth place finish and lost the FAI Cup Final to Drogheda but that disappointing campaign didn't taint his time in Derry where he felt at 'home'.

"It's just part of football - what happened last year. That's going to happen," he reflected. "These things you have to get on with, I enjoyed every minute when I was at Derry whether the fans were loving me or whether they were giving me stick, I enjoyed being there.

"There's a lot of good fans there and I appreciate all the support they've given me over the years because they have supported me.

"Obviously last year didn't go as we all planned and I know fans can get annoyed when things don't go the right way for the club but from the minute I walked in there I felt at home."

Derry City captain Will Patching with the President’s Cup after their victory over Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell 84

He remains fond of the city and the club's fanbase and with good friends still at the club he intends on visiting to take in a few games when he can next season.

"I met some great fans and I'm even friends with some fans now and it's good, I'm sure I've made some relationships while in Derry that will last a lifetime.”

And two of his closest pals from his Man City youth days remain at Derry.

"I'll be staying in touch. It was only last Friday we all went for some food over here in Manchester, I'm actually on my way to see Sadou [Diallo] now. We're close.

Will Patching played over 150 games in the League of Ireland before his switch to Carlisle United.

"I've known Jacob [Davenport] since I was six. So it's good to have that closeness, especially last year, Sadou had a solid second half of the season last year so hopefully he can kick on and help Derry push for the title now.

“Jacob struggled with a few injuries and stuff but hopefully once he gets a clear run he can do the same because they're both top, top talents.”

Patching, who was capped 25 times at underage level for England, claims new City boss Tiernan Lynch was keen for him to remain at the club once his contract expired but the club was unable to reach an agreement.

Over the Christmas period it became clear that a return home and a move to struggling Carlisle United under new management was his best option and he can't wait for the new challenge.

Patching says he's grateful for some special memories at Derry where he felt at home.

"I did have a few conversations with Derry but couldn't really figure anything out. I don't think that came from the manager. I think it was from a higher up department because I had a few good conversations with the manager.

"So I think moving back over [to England] was the best move for me at the end of the day but based on the conversations I had with him, he did want me back."

He returns to familiar territory having spent a season at Notts County before moving to Ireland but he returns a much different player.

"When I was at Notts County I was only 19 or 20 and still probably classed myself as a young boy then. Since being in Ireland it's made me mature football-wise and I've learned a lot.

"Coming back now, even though I'm coming back to the same league, I think it will be a lot different. I have a lot more experience now and hopefully can use that to my advantage.

"I've massively grown as a player and a person. When I first came over I was probably still classed as a young boy. I can remember my first year at Dundalk, struggling to get into the team.

Will Patching celebrates scoring for Derry City last season.

“Over the years when I was in Ireland, I established myself in that league which then helped. I gained a lot of experience and played over 150 games.

"I've been in a lot of situations I probably wouldn't have been in if I stayed in England. So I'm very grateful for my opportunities over in Ireland and it's definitely moulded me into the player I am now."

Patching's penchant for scoring spectacular goals earned him stripes amongst the City fans and he was prolific from the penalty spot.

He ranks his free-kicks against Finn Harps amongst his favourite goals for Derry while that European run in 2023 and the FAI Cup the same season were memories that will live long in his memory.

"I was actually surprised when I saw that stat the other day [35 goals in 131 games], I didn't actually know how many I scored but goals and assists over 130 games was decent to be fair.

"My favourite goal was probably either my free kick against Finn Harps - the one that was quite far out and I caught the keeper off his line. I liked the free kick against Finn Harps when I was on loan down there [in Ballybofey] during the Covid year and I put it in the top left. I don't know why but that one kind of sticks with me.

"I had quite a few highlights to be honest. Throughout my whole time at Derry whether it was ups or downs I always enjoyed it.

"There's a great set of lads there and I've worked with some great staff. I got on really well with the staff and moving over there was easy for me because I knew some of the lads already.

"I always had great moments. If I was to pinpoint different times, I think the European run was good for us last year when we went to Kazakhstan. That was a good run.

"Obviously you have the cup final, the first cup final obviously winning that. That was probably the main high point from my time there. It was a great week building up to it and the week after it as well. So I'd probably say that."

Carlisle are currently at the foot of the English fourth tier but Patching is confident they can start climbing the table and look upwards once new boss Mike Williamson gets his feet under the table.

He joins ex-Derry City and Bohs striker Georgie Kelly at the club but the Burt man is currently out with a calf injury while it will be several weeks before Patching is fully fit for his debut.

"I've been in Ireland for the past five years now so I've been away from home quite a lot. Being in Carlisle I'm only two hours up the motorway so it’s not too bad for me.

"I've been enjoying it, getting to know the lads and once I get my foot in the door and get comfy I'm sure I'll kick on but I’m looking forward to it.

"With the new manager coming in I think everyone is still trying to figure out the way he wants to play and he wants to get his own players in so everything is a bit up in the air at the minute.

"With the manager now, his style of play and the way he wants to play I think it suits me down to a tee really. He's very detailed in what he does and he knows his stuff.

“This is his first transfer window so I'm sure there's going to be a few new boys coming through the door, the kind of players he wants. So it will be interesting and it will be a new challenge for us, trying to get out of this relegation battle we're in at the minute.”