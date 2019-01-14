Celtic January Transfer Window Rumours: Celtic in the hunt for gifted Ireland midfield maestro | Sunderland ace catches Brendan Rodger's eye | Leigh Griffiths posts positive update

The latest Celtic football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic join Maja chase

Celtic have reportedly joined the pursuit of Sunderland striker Josh Maja, according to reports south of the Border.

The forward has hit 14 goals in 23 appearances for the Black Cats, with Stewart Donald sparking a mad dash when he claimed the player’s agent had indicated his desire to leave the Stadium of Light in the summer.

However, interest in Maja from an unnamed German Bundesliga side could scupper any lingering hopes of a move north. (The Chronicle)

Hoops linked with McCarthy

Celtic are understood to be one of the front-runners to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy.

The Irishman has struggled for game-time at Goodison since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off and may be persuaded to seek first-team football elsewhere.

The Hoops are believed to be keen on the former Hamilton and Wigan man but his £50,000-a-week wages, and what portion of that Celtic pay, could be a stumbling block in any potential loan arrangement. (Various)

Griffiths posts positive update

Leigh Griffiths has posted a hopeful message on his Twitter account regarding the time-frame of when he’ll be back in action.

A fan uploaded a video to the social media website which showed a collection of goals and highlights along with the caption, “We’re all with Leigh Griffiths”.

The striker quote-tweeted the post, saying, “Not long before I’m back doing all this!”

