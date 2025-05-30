Bohemians 1 Derry City 0

A CONTROVERSIAL penalty awarded after just 30 seconds decided this encounter at Dalymount Park as 10 man Derry City suffered a harsh loss against Bohemians.

It was a second successive defeat for Tiernan Lynch's troops who dropped to sixth place in the table heading into the midseason break.

It was match referee Rob Hennessy who took centre stage in this evenly contested match in front of 4,111 spectators at Dalymount which had previously been a happy hunting ground for Derry.

Robbie Benson goes down under the challenge of Bohs' Niall Morahan late in the game at Dalymount Park. Photo: Kevin Moore.

The official didn't hesitate when pointing to the penalty spot when he harshly adjudged James Clarke's strike to have hit Mark Connolly's arm.

The Derry defender was less than eight yards from the Bohs striker and could do little to get out of the way of the ball but the protests from the away side fell on deaf ears.

Up stepped Dayle Rooney who fired clinically into the net for what proved the decider.

Derry had big claims for two second half penalties but the referee wasn't impressed when Danny Mullen went to ground under the challenge of Dawson Devoy.

Derry City striker Danny Mullen holds off the challenge of a Bohemians defender at Dalymount Park. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

Second half substitute Robbie Benson then went down under the challenge of Niall Morahan two yards from the net as he attempted to get a touch on Adam O'Reilly's dangerous cross.

The Meath man was then sent off for a second bookable offence just 18 minutes after coming off the bench when tripping Keith Buckley as Derry finished the evening with 10 men.

Ben Doherty was taken off injured to make matters worse for the Candy Stripes who have every right to feel aggrieved with the performance of the man in the middle and not for the first time this season!

Lynch made two changes from the team defeated at home to Shamrock Rovers last weekend with Belfast men Gavin Whyte and Liam Boyce dropping to the bench as Scottish duo Mullen and Paul McMullan were handed their first respective starts since early May - the 1-0 win over St Pat's on Foyleside!

Lynch had been reluctant to risk full-back Doherty after his six week lay-off with a broken foot as he started successive games on the bench.

Alongside him was right back Ronan Boyce who made a welcome return to the substitutes' bench after missing the last four games through injury.

Former Derry striker Colm Whelan was replaced by Archie Meekison in the only change Alan Reynolds made from the 1-0 loss to Drogheda United last week.

Both teams were desperate to return to winning ways after a decent run of form was brought to a halt by their respective defeats last Friday night.

It was third against fourth in the final game before the midseason break with the teams going into the encounter in Phibsborough level on 27 points with Derry boasting a better goal difference.

The Candy Stripes held the upper hand in games against their North Dublin counterparts in recent times with eight wins from their last 14 meetings and were unbeaten in their last six visits to Dalymount with five wins and one draw.

The game was just 30 seconds old when Bohemians were awarded that highly contentious penalty kick. Straight from the kick-off Rooney played into the feet of Tierney who laid the ball into the path of Clarke 20 yards from goal. The striker's first time strike hit the outstretched arm of Connolly and Mr Hennessy pointed to the spot.

Rooney stepped up confidently to take the spotkick and fired his penalty into the top corner to give the Dubliners the perfect start with just 90 seconds on the clock.

It was a major setback for Derry who responded well but Bohemians looked most likely to increase their lead on 18 minutes following a quick break which stretched the Derry defence.

Meekison did well on the left flank to find Tierney in space after a neat one-two and the Bohs attacker's curling effort looked destined for the top corner but for Holt's intervention as the Scottish defender stretched to head clear the danger.

Bohs were running riot with Tierney in particular finding no end of space in between the Derry midfield and defence.

It didn't take long for Lynch to change shape and personnel, making a tactical switch on 24 minutes as Ferguson was replaced by Whyte as the visitors changed to a 4-3-3 formation.

Derry were fortunate not to be further behind as Bohs twice cut them open in quick succession. Firstly McDonnell got in behind but his attempted lob over the head of the advancing Brian Maher went narrowly wide of the target. Moments later Clarke almost capitalised on a mistake by Holt but his instinctive side footed strike went agonisingly wide of the far post as a relieved Maher looked on.

At the other end an ambitious overhead kick from Mullen 12 yards from the Bohs goal went harmlessly wide of the net.

Two minutes before the break O'Reilly whipped in a dangerous cross into the Bohs penalty area but just beyond the outstretched boot of Mullen.

Tierney was causing all sorts of problems for the Derry defence and when his run was stopped abruptly by the challenge of Connolly, the ball fell to Clarke who fired just over the crossbar.

With three minutes of stoppage time signalled, Whyte played into the feet of Mullen who held off his man before laying it out to McMullan on the edge of the box. His first time strike was headed away bravely by Sean Grehan as Bohs took a slender lead into the half-time interval.

Derry were first out after the break and Lynch had made three changes with Doherty, Boyce and Dom Thomas introduced at the expense of Duffy, Holt and Hayden Cann.

It was another bold move from the Derry boss who was prepared to empty his bench in an attempt to get back into the match.

Jordan Flores powered a header just wide from Dawson Devoy's corner kick towards the near post.

Mullen then went down inside the Bohs' penalty area claiming he was barged in the back by a Devoy but the referee waved away the protests.

From a promising counter attack Ronan Boyce crossed from the right but Mullen's glancing header sailed wide of the target.

Derry suffered another blow when Doherty went down injured on 59 minutes signalling the end of his night as he was replaced by Robbie Benson - the Candy Stripes' fifth and final sub of the evening.

Boyce switched to an unfamiliar left-back position while O'Reilly dropped into right back.

O'Reilly fired a cross across the face of the Bohs goalmouth on 70 minutes with Benson needing just a touch to turn it over the line but it evaded everyone and went wide for a goal kick. Benson claimed he was impeded by Niall Morahan but the match referee wasn't impressed.

Thomas' strike was blocked on the line by a Bohs defender who put it behind for a corner kick while Rhys Brennan came close to heading in at the back post at the other end.

Mark Connolly did brilliantly to block Whelan's powerful volley on 78 minutes as Bohs looked the most likely to score next.

Benson received a second yellow card for a cynical trip on Buckley on 83 minutes as he broke up a potential counter attack.

It was an uphill task for Derry after that and Whelan almost put the game to bed moments later when he fired narrowly over the crossbar after a neat turn inside the Derry box.

Carl Winchester tried his luck from distance five minutes into stoppage time but it was saved comfortably by the Bohs keeper which proved Derry's final chance of the match as they suffered a cruel defeat.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Morahan (McManus 88), Cornwall, Grehen, McDonnell (Buckley 65), Tierney (Mountney 88), Flores, Devoy, Rooney; Meekison (Brennan 65); Clarke (Whelan 74).

Derry City: Maher; Ferguson (Whyte 24), Connolly, Holt (R. Boyce h-t), Cann (Doherty h-t, Benson 60), Todd; McMullan, O'Reilly, Winchester, Duffy (Thomas h-t); Mullen.

Referee - Rob Hennessy [Dublin].