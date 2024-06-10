Derry City full back Ben Doherty races past Aodh Dervin of Galway last Friday night.

​BEN Doherty reckons Derry City will be in a perfect position to launch an offensive after the midseason interval should they manage to record a third win on the bounce for the first time this season on Thursday evening in Dublin.

​A full round of fixtures are scheduled ahead of the summer break with leaders Shelbourne travelling to in-form Waterford while third placed Shamrock Rovers resume their campaign against St Patrick's Athletic at Inchicore.

Doherty knows Derry must simply concentrate on what they can control and believes a victory over Bohemians at Dalymount - a result which could potentially leave the Brandywell club top of the pile - would leave them well poised in the title race with just 13 matches remaining!

"Momentum is the biggest thing for us now," said the full-back. "A positive performance against Bohs will lead to a result and then we can take our well deserved break and everyone can come back chomping at the bit ready to go again.

"We have a lot of big games to look forward to. We have Europe and the cup draw was made the other day too. So there's big games coming and we need to be ready.

"We know it's the last game going into the midseason break and if we win it then it leaves us in a great position. It's probably a position that, if you had told us at the start of the season that's where we'd be at the midseason break, you would've taken your hand off for it, knowing the circumstances at the start of the season with players missing and players coming back from injury and not wanting to be rushed. So we're in a great position but we'll not get ahead of ourselves."

Back to back home wins has brought renewed hope amongst the fanbase and while Derry boast an impressive record at Dalymount under Ruaidhri Higgins, a familiar face will be plotting their downfall.

Ex-City assistant boss Alan Reynolds lost his first head-to-head against Higgins back in May when Michael Duffy's late winner decided the match at Brandywell.

Whatever the Waterford man has planned to derail Derry's title tilt, Doherty insists the Candy Stripes will be ready for.