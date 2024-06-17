Danny Mullen pumps his fist at the travelling Derry City support at Dalymount Park after his match winning stoppage time strike. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

​DANNY Mullen has never allowed his frustrations boil over while watching on from the bench and when it comes to playing time the striker can see the bigger picture.

​The Scotsman has often been used sparingly but super-effectively this season, scoring six times including stoppage time winners against St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians.

His 84th minute goal against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght earlier this season could so easily have been the winner also but for a late, late avoidable equaliser for the Dubliners.

The 29 year-old experienced former Dundee and Partick Thistle striker is quite content to play the patient game with minimal fuss as he hopes to be a part of a title winning season at the Brandywell club.

Mullen admits he's naturally been frustrated this term but knows everyone must play their part if they're to end an almost 30 year drought for the league title.

"Yeah, it's frustrating but I've played football for long enough to know that it's not going to be all plain-sailing and there will be times I just need to keep my head, work hard in training and I've been doing that," said Mullen.

"So to come on and score at the end, I'm delighted for the team to get the three points. We're all going to need to play our part.

"It's brilliant. I'm buzzing for everybody. We worked hard to get three points and we've done that. We've got a rest now and hopefully we can come back and push on."

That's six goals this season so far but he's determined to increase that tally before the season's end. With Pat Hoban leading the goalscoring charts and Colm Whelan making his long awaited comeback, Mullen knows he must take his chances when they come.

"I'm obviously delighted to have six goals but I want more. Every time I get on the pitch I want to score or assist and help the team in any way I can.

"I'm delighted for 'Sads' [Sadou Diallo] as well for scoring after giving away the penalty. So it was a good victory."

Mullen could see Bohs players beginning to tire as they second half wore on and felt confidence he would get his chance. When it came, the ever reliable Scot was on his toes to make the run and apply a clinical finish.

"They were tiring and there was quite a bit of space. The ball up, I saw a bit of space in between the defenders and I gambled on the flick on. I took a good touch and finished it off well.

"There were chances there and we dug in til the end and we're going to need to do that at times this season. It won’t always be straight forward.

"It's been a busy first half schedule and we're sitting second. We're in a good position and when we come back we’ll want to push on and get over the finish line. We will be working hard when we're on our break as well and then come back and try and finish the season off well.

