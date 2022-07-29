Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is excited with Cian Kavanagh's arrival. Picture by George Sweeney

The 19-year-old front man has signed an 18-month deal and if cleared will be in the City squad for tomorrow's Extra.ie FAI Cup tie against Oliver Bond Celtic.

Kavanagh returned to Ireland in 2021 after a spell in Scotland with Hearts and boss Ruaidhrí Higgins believes the big centre-forward adds something different to his squad.

“He’s the type of centre-forward we were looking for,” admitted the City boss.

“He’s got brilliant physical attributes, he’s only 19, but it’s a great opportunity for him first and foremost to come here and show people what he’s capable of.

"He has a lot of work to do, don’t get me wrong, but he needs to come here and apply himself and buy into what we’re trying to do, and if he does that, he has got a good chance because of his attributes.”

“He gives us a different dynamic; he’s 6ft 1’, he’s mobile, aggressive, he attacks the ball and he’s the type we were on the look-out for and he will get opportunities here of course.