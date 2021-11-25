Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins delighted to sign Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher

The Republic of Ireland U21 international, who has signed a three year deal with Derry, was unveiled at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this afternoon and Higgins believes his young keeper's best years are ahead of him.

Higgins feels the 21-year-old, who has played at Bray Wanderers for the last two years, has started to develop into a really top goalkeeper and his performances for Jim Crawford' s Ireland U21 side has been top drawer.

“I think his stock has risen over recent times and you see his performances, particularly for Ireland U21’s against really strong opposition, was off the highest level and I’m delighted to bring him to the club," admitted the City boss.

“It was very evident early on in our conversations that Brian was really keen to be part of this and I’m delighted we have managed to get this over the line.”