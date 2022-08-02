Higgins has described the Rebel Army as a 'Premier Division club, playing the First Division' and wants to make sure his side use the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as an advantage for their encounter, which will be played week ending August 28th.

"It's a tough draw, they're flying high in the First Division," he insisted. "To be honest they're a Premier Division club playing in the First Division and in my opinion a Premier Division team playing in the First Division.

"There has been a lot of good games down the years between the sides, I was involved in some of them, so I'm looking forward to the tie and it was good to get a home draw as well."

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is expecting another tough encounter against First Division leaders Cork City. Picture by George Sweeney

The Candy Stripes will go into the encounter as favourites, but Higgins isn't taking anything for granted and uses Waterford and Wexford shock victories over cup holders St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers respectively, as examples of First Division sides knocking out top flight teams.

"Look you only have to look at St Pat's losing to Waterford and Sligo losing to Wexford, all these teams are really well coached now and I'm sure Colin Healy will be coming here with a plan, so if we don't approach it, the way we approached the first round, then we'll come unstuck," he explained.

"Yes we'll probably go into the game as favourites but it doesn't matter what tag you go into a game, if you don't treat the game with the right attitude then you'll get beat.

"It's important that we try and make the home advantage count and be as professional and show as good an attitude as possible."

The tie is scheduled at the end of four big weeks for Derry, who travel to second placed Dundalk this Friday, before hosting champions Shamrock Rovers on August 12th and then seven days before the FAI Cup encounter travel to Drogheda United and Higgins wants his players to embrace the forthcoming fixtures.

"This is what you want as we're at the business end of the season and this is what we're all involved in the game for," he insisted.