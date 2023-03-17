​However he was also quick to point out that having players like Mark Connolly and Shane McEleney as out-and-out centre-backs is equally as important.

"It's important to have specialists in their positions but it's also important to have some players within your squad who are adaptable because of this reason at the minute,” explained the Derry boss.

"Ben Doherty can play as a left-back or a right winger and that's crazy to think of but he can play both positions. He can also play as a left winger, he's played central and played in loads of different positions.

Derry City's Ben Doherty, is one of many players in the squad who can play in a number of positions.

"Dummigan is another who can play in a few positions. McJannet can play left-back or centre-back, so we've a load of players who can play in different areas.

"But as I said, it's nice to have a mix of players who are specialists in their positions but also players who are adaptable.

"There's so much analysis and tactical stuff that goes on and players are sponges and they want information and I think a lot of them have a real high football IQ.

"So there are some who are very into it and some just want to go out and play. There all different personalities.”

City tomorrow night entertain Sligo Rovers in what is their final game before the international break and Higgins expects the visitors to come to the Brandywell with that never-say-die attitude.

"It would be a nice way to go into the international break if we could manage to get the win, it would be a brilliant points return, particularly in the circumstances, but it's amazing that we could have more points,” he added.

"Nothing is ever straight-forward, but I'm really happy with the levels of professionalism and performances from the players so far and I think we're only going to get better.